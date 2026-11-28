A hands-on Value Analysis & Value Engineering programme earns public endorsement from MG Motor's Director – VAVE

Goken Global, has delivered a one-day Value Analysis and Value Engineering (VAVE) training programme for the VAVE team at JSW MG Motor India, one of the country's leading automotive OEMs. Conducted by Goken India in August 2026, the programme ended with the participants presenting their cost-saving ideas to MG Motor's leadership.

Highlights



One-day VAVE programme for the JSW MG Motor India team, led by Goken India

Four working groups applied VAVE techniques to real MG Motor sub-systems Ideas presented to MG Motor leadership at the close of the day

From fundamentals to the factory floor

This training was led by Swapnil Kulkarni and Aruna Kumara, who bring decades of global OEM experience. The morning sessions covered VAVE goals and methodology, cross-industry best practices, and deep dives into chassis, body, interiors and seating, with examples drawn from MG Motor's own parts. In the afternoon, participants split into four groups across trims and interiors, logistics and supply chain, electrical and wiring, and body and chassis. Each group applied VAVE techniques, learnt in the morning session, to MG Motor sub-systems and presented its cost-reduction ideas to leadership.

What MG Motor said

In a public LinkedIn post, Sameer Jindal, Director – VAVE at JSW MG Motor India, called the programme a valuable learning experience for his team. He credited the sessions with building a stronger culture of cost optimisation and innovation, and said the team is keen to turn the learnings into impactful VAVE projects.

“Your experience and engaging approach made the program highly relevant and impactful.” — Sameer Jindal, Director – VAVE, JSW MG Motor India

“Swapnil Kulkarni and Aruna Kumara brought nearly two decades of OEM experience into the room, which is why the training landed so well with the MG team,” said Swapnil G., COO, Goken India.“We look forward to seeing it turn into real cost-saving projects.”

Organisations looking to cost savings of millions of dollars, often approach Goken India for their vast experience in Should Cost analysis, VAVE, engineering design and manufacturability analysis. Learn more at goken-global.

About Goken

Goken is a global engineering firm serving the automotive, aerospace, mobility, energy and medical technology industries, with more than 20 years of experience. Its services span product development, CAD automation, cost engineering and should-costing, validation, verification and CAE, talent management, and training and consulting. Goken operates from Dublin, Ohio (Goken America), Pune (Goken India) and Yokohama (Goken Nihon).