MENAFN - GetNews)On the morning of November 21, as a bowl of Song Dynasty-style whisked tea was carefully prepared at the Jingshan Song Dynasty Tea Culture Experience Center, the international communication campaign for The Liangzhu Cultural Corridor, themedofficially kicked off in Yuhang, Hangzhou.

Twelve international youths based in Zhejiang, from countries including Russia, Morocco, Palestine, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Argentina embarked on a journey along The Liangzhu Cultural Corridor. Amid the fragrance of tea, the beauty of jade and the charm of ancient books, they explored the rich 5,000-year history and cultural heritage of Liangzhu.

The first stop was the Jingshan Song Dynasty Tea Culture Experience Center, located in a traditional Huizhou-style residence dating back to the mid-Qing Dynasty, on Shuangxi Old Street in Jingshan Town. Known as the Zhang Family Courtyard, or Zhangjia Taimen, the historic building is the former site of the Lin'an-Yuhang Working Committee of the Communist Party of China. Today, it is an important part of the Cultural Village Heritage and Development Project, one of the ten major initiatives under Phase II of The Liangzhu Cultural Corridor. The site brings together revolutionary history and Jingshan's rich tea culture.

The tea master had prepared the tea setting in advance and, dressed in traditional Song Dynasty attire, demonstrated Jingshan diancha, or tea-whisking, techniques for the guests.. He also introduced the history and evolution of the Jingshan tea banquet, a tradition passed down from the Song Dynasty to the present day.

Following the tea master's guidance, the participants tried grinding tea leaves, adding hot water and whisking the tea. As delicate foam gradually formed and the surface of the tea resembled falling snow, they experienced the elegance of Song Dynasty tea culture and gained a deeper appreciation of the traditions of Jiangnan.

At about noon, the group arrived at the Liangzhu Museum. In the“Jade Reflections at Liangzhu” courtyard, jade discs of different sizes appear to float across the water, reflecting the brilliance of a civilization that dates back 5,000 years.

Inside the exhibition halls, three permanent exhibitions —“Water Towns and Wetlands,”“A Sacred Land of Civilization” and“The Soul of Jade, the Spirit of the Nation” — provide a comprehensive and vivid presentation of the archaeological discoveries and heritage value of the Liangzhu Site and its culture.

Tombs, jade artifacts, pottery and remains of the ancient water-management system together portray Liangzhu as a sacred place that provides material evidence of more than 5,000 years of Chinese civilization. They also highlight Liangzhu's important position and distinctive contribution to the historical development of Chinese civilization as a pluralistic yet unified whole. The detailed explanations provided by an English-speaking museum educator captivated the international visitors, who frequently stopped to take photographs and record their impressions.

In the afternoon, the group headed to Yaoshan Archaeological Site Park to explore the Liangzhu Civilization Discovery Trail.

Stretching approximately 27 kilometers, the trail is a key component of the Liangzhu Civilization Exploration Route, one of the ten major initiatives launched during Phase I of The Liangzhu Cultural Corridor. It connects major cultural landmarks, including the Liangzhu Museum, the Hangzhou National Archives of Publications and Culture, the Liangzhu Ancient City Ruins Park and Yaoshan Archaeological Site Park.

Described as a“5,000-year corridor through time and space,” the trail combines archaeological heritage interpretation, ecological sightseeing and public fitness activities.

During the 90-minute hike, participants made their way up the eastern section of the trail, stopping at a viewing platform to admire the surrounding landscape. From above, they looked down on the Yaoshan Altar. Here, in a place captured by the phrase "Watching the Sun from Yaoshan," the Liangzhu ancestors once looked up in reverence to the sun, moon, and natural world. Today, the site draws the gaze of visitors from other countries.

The final stop of the day was the Hangzhou National Archives of Publications and Culture. This landmark cultural institution of the new era is often described as a“seed bank” for the cultural genes of Chinese civilization

The institution has collected more than 2.27 million volumes and items, including a bronze sword belonging to King Zhou Gou of the Yue State from the Warring States Period, the Leifeng Pagoda Sutra printed during the Wuyue Kingdom, as well as numerous printed editions from the Ming and Qing dynasties.

Notably, two exhibitions featured in The Liangzhu Cultural Corridor's themed program,“A Variety of Cultural Highlights: Exploring the Scenery of Liangzhu,” are currently open to the public. They are“Cultural Heritage Lives On: The Jiangnan Literary Tradition Through Rubbings” and“Folk Artists: Dai Dunbang's Illustrations for Editions of the Four Great Classical Novels.”

Surrounded by the atmosphere of“Cultural Enrichment and Treasured Collections,” the international visitors the participants stood quietly before texts carrying 5,000 years of civilization, bringing the day's journey to a close.

Among the 12 international participants were two content creators with considerable overseas reach. Through their cameras, they documented their experiences and impressions of the Liangzhu Cultural Corridor.

The Argentine creator Recorriendochina focused on the Liangzhu Museum and the Liangzhu Civilization Discovery Trail, highlighting the remarkable achievements of the ancient civilization in water management and urban planning.

Meanwhile, Anna, a young woman from Belarus, focused on the traditional Jingshan tea-making experience and the Song Dynasty-inspired architecture of the Hangzhou National Archives of Publications and Culture, showcasing the refined aesthetics of Chinese civilization.

Each participant also recorded a short multilingual video under the theme“I Am an Ambassador for The Liangzhu Cultural Corridor”, sharing their own perspectives and allowing young voices from Liangzhu to reach audiences around the world. The initiative aims to further strengthen the international influence and brand recognition of the Liangzhu Cultural Corridor.

As an important platform for extending the international impact of the Liangzhu Forum, the Liangzhu Cultural Corridor continues to develop a comprehensive international communication network that encourages collaboration and cross-cultural exchange.

“We will continue to organize branded events and invite more young people from around the world to explore the Liangzhu Cultural Corridor. Through youthful perspectives and language that resonates with global audiences, we hope to tell the story of Liangzhu and make 'To Understand 5,000 Years of China, Look to Liangzhu' a shared gateway for more people overseasto discover China and understand Chinese civilization,” said a representative of the Publicity and Communication Department of the Liangzhu Cultural Corridor. (By Zhang Xiaoxin and Xu Chao)

About Liangzhu Cultural Corridor:

The international communication event "One Corridor, Through 5,000 Years of Chinese Civilization" for The Liangzhu Cultural Corridor was held in Yuhang, Hangzhou. Twelve international youth in Zhejiang, mainly from Belt and Road countries including Palestine, Vietnam and Afghanistan, visited the Jingshan Song-style Tea Experience Site (Jingshan Culture and Art Museum), the Liangzhu Museum, the Liangzhu Civilization Exploration Trail (Dongming Mountain-Yao Mountain Section), and the National Archives of Publications and Culture (Hangzhou). Through on-site visits, immersive check-ins and live creation, they experienced the unique charm of the "Ten Scenes" of The Liangzhu Cultural Corridor, helping further raise the international influence and brand recognition of The Liangzhu Cultural Corridor IP.