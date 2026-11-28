MENAFN - GetNews)BBOX Enclosures expands its standard die cast aluminium enclosure range with 10 new variants for industrial and electronic applications, rated IP66 to IP68. BBOX Enclosures has expanded its standard die cast aluminium enclosure portfolio with 10 new variants, offering OEMs and engineers a broader selection of sizes for industrial and electronic applications. The new models extend the range from compact to larger configurations with IP66, IP67 and IP68

Berlin, Germany - Nov. 28, 2026 - BBOX Enclosures, a manufacturer of industrial die cast aluminium enclosures, has expanded its standard product portfolio with the introduction of 10 new variants. The additions provide OEMs, equipment manufacturers and engineers with more enclosure sizes and configurations to meet the diverse requirements of modern industrial and electronic systems.

The newly introduced models, BB024, BB034, BB042, BB043, BB056, BB062, BB073, BB074, BB093 and BB094, extend BBOX's existing standard enclosure range with additional dimensions suitable for compact electronic assemblies, industrial control components and larger equipment configurations.

With this expansion, BBOX aims to offer customers greater flexibility in selecting standard enclosure dimensions while maintaining its focus on durability, environmental protection, and customisation.

“Every industrial application comes with its own design requirements. By introducing these 10 new variants, we aim to make it easier for engineers and OEMs to find a suitable enclosure within our standard range, reducing the need for extensive modifications,” said Mr Vinay Bijlani, Managing Director, BBOX Enclosures (a brand of Demo Casters Pvt. Ltd.).

Broader Range of Sizes for Diverse Engineering Requirements

The latest additions cover a variety of enclosure dimensions, providing engineers with more options when planning component layouts, mounting arrangements and equipment integration.

Among the new models, BB024 measures 64 × 150 × 34 mm, offering a compact, slim configuration for smaller electrical and electronic assemblies. Models such as BB042 (100 × 160 × 81 mm), BB043 (100 × 200 × 81 mm) and BB062 (140 × 200 × 91 mm) expand the selection of medium sized enclosures.

For applications requiring elongated enclosure formats, BBOX has introduced BB056 (120 × 360 × 81 mm) and BB074 (160 × 360 × 91 mm). The BB073 variant, measuring 160 × 260 × 160 mm, provides a deeper housing configuration for applications requiring additional internal height.

The range also includes larger models such as BB093 (230 × 280 × 111 mm) and BB094 (230 × 330 × 111 mm), providing additional options for more extensive electronic assemblies and component arrangements.

Supporting Applications Across Industrial Sectors

The expanded enclosure range is relevant to a wide spectrum of industrial applications, including factory automation, electrical and electronic equipment, instrumentation, industrial monitoring, telecommunications, and renewable energy systems.

Compact and medium sized enclosures can be considered for applications such as sensor interfaces, electronic monitoring modules, signal conditioning equipment, and industrial communication interfaces.

The larger and elongated variants offer additional space for applications involving multiple electronic components, terminal connections, control circuitry and instrumentation assemblies, subject to individual equipment and installation requirements.

These applications reflect the diversity of enclosure requirements across modern industrial systems, where component dimensions, mounting provisions, environmental exposure, and accessibility can influence enclosure selection.

Die Cast Aluminium Construction and Environmental Protection

The new variants are manufactured from corrosion resistant die cast aluminium alloy, providing a robust housing solution for electrical and electronic components used in demanding industrial environments.

BBOX specifies IP66, IP67, and IP68 ingress protection ratings for the new models, supporting applications where protection against dust and water ingress is essential.

The enclosures are offered in natural, uncoated aluminium and powder coated finishes, including RAL 7001 Silver Grey and RAL 9005 Black.

Aluminium construction also offers material advantages, including mechanical strength, corrosion resistance and thermal conductivity, making it a practical choice for a variety of industrial electronics applications.

In addition to standard configurations, BBOX offers customisation services such as CNC machining, precision drilling and tapping, connector openings, engraving, printing and finishes tailored to specific applications.

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Expanding Enclosure Options for OEMs Worldwide

For OEMs and industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide, selecting an appropriate enclosure is an important part of equipment design and development.

The availability of additional standard dimensions allows engineering teams to evaluate different housing configurations based on component fit, installation requirements, and operating conditions.

With the expanded range, BBOX continues to develop its standard enclosure offering for industrial customers seeking durable aluminium housings with options for further customisation.

Technical information, individual model dimensions, data sheets, and engineering drawings are available through the BBOX website to support product evaluation and enclosure selection.

About BBOX Enclosures

BBOX Enclosures is a brand of Demo Casters Private Limited; an Indian aluminium pressure die casting manufacturer with a manufacturing heritage dating back to 1952.

BBOX specialises in industrial die cast aluminium enclosures and customised enclosure solutions for applications across industrial automation, electrical and electronic equipment, instrumentation, telecommunications and related sectors.

With a focus on product quality, engineering precision and customisation, BBOX serves customers across domestic and international markets.

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