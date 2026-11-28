MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces the release of InPreflight 3.1.1, a compatibility update to the company's preflight and document collection solution for Adobe InDesign. This all-in-one app packages multiple InDesign files for output, detects errors, and facilitates delivery to final destinations. The plug-in is designed to streamline quality control workflows of ad agencies, printers, publishers, and prepress bureaus, and. The new version adds support for the recently released InDesign 2027.

Toronto, ON, Canada - Nov. 28, 2026 - Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of InPreflight 3.1.1, a maintenance update to the company's document preflight and packaging solution for Adobe InDesign. Praised as "delightfully simple to use" by Macworld, InPreflight is an integrated tool that automates the collection of multiple InDesign files for output, scans for errors, and ships to final destinations. It enables print and graphics pros to avoid expensive errors by revealing hidden issues, cut costs by streamlining production workflows, and optimize disk space via intelligent batch-packaging.

The new version adds support for the recently released InDesign 2027 and is free for licensed users. In addition, the update fixes a bug where document links weren't displayed in the InPreflight window under some rare conditions.

"Love the program - a real time saver in prepress situations", says John Farnell, Production Manager of Bigtime Productions design studio in Auckland, New Zealand. "InPreflight is great at finding problems ahead of schedule."

InPreflight delivers a cost-effective, easy-to-use option for publishers, service providers, and printers. Key features include:

Batch-packaging:

-Automate packaging of multiple InDesign files.

-Consolidate shared links into one folder, reclaiming gigabytes of valuable disk space.

Quality Control:

-Quickly inspect InDesign fonts, colors, and links for typical issues.

-Create custom preflight presets per project.

-Uncover hidden issues such as image compression, illegal link paths, and embedded fonts.

-A bird's eye view display of InDesign file elements in a graphically rich user interface.

Graphic Preflight Reports:

-Generate and print visual reports, exportable as PDF.

-In-depth paragraph styles analysis for typography experts.

Pricing and Availability:

InPreflight 3 can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$99.95 as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial version is available for download. Licensed users of earlier versions can upgrade to InPreflight 3 for $50. InPreflight 3 requires macOS 12-27.x and Adobe InDesign CS6-2027.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals achieve more while doing less through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs.

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