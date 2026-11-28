MENAFN - GetNews) In a new interview, Dr. Brubaker shares how decades in academic and clinical medicine shaped the scientist's lens he applies to how people form beliefs, process information, and make decisions together.

CALIF., USA - Nov. 28, 2026 - Dr. Daniel B. Brubaker, an experienced medical professional whose career spans academic medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Health Science Center, Oklahoma University Health Science Center, UCLA, and the UCSF Departments of Pathology, recently sat down with host Christine Blanchette of Global Book Network to talk about his new book, The Retrogressive Republican Party. Together they explore how the careful, evidence-based approach he used in the laboratory applies to a question that affects everyone: how do we decide what to believe?

Drawing on psychology, history, and science, the book explores how group dynamics, leadership, and the spread of misinformation shape the way people form opinions and make choices. Dr. Brubaker examines why people sometimes hold onto beliefs in the face of contrary evidence, how strong emotions can cloud sound judgment, and how communities can be pulled in directions their members might not choose on reflection.

At its heart, the book is a call for clearer thinking. Dr. Brubaker encourages readers to distinguish facts from feelings, question familiar narratives, and approach complex issues with curiosity and an open mind. He also offers practical ideas grounded in ethical leadership, personal responsibility, and respectful, constructive dialogue, written for readers from all walks of life.

Watch the Interview

Dr. Brubaker's full interview with Christine Blanchette is available on Global Book Network.

About the Author

Dr. Daniel B. Brubaker is a physician with a distinguished career in academic pathology at the University of Pittsburgh Health Science Center, Oklahoma University Health Science Center, UCLA, and UCSF, along with twenty years of experience in legal and clinical medicine. Throughout his career he has relied on careful observation and evidence to reach sound conclusions, a discipline he now brings to his writing.

For more information about Dr. Daniel B. Brubaker and his work, visit: