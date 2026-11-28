MENAFN - GetNews) Featuring one-button wake-up, six-axis motion controls, quiet silicone-damped buttons, four rumble motors and an included smart charging dock, the S05 Pro brings an enhanced and customizable gaming experience to Nintendo Switch 2 and other compatible platforms.

NEW YORK - Nov. 28, 2026 - EasySMX, a gaming peripherals brand, introduces the EasySMX S05 Pro wireless gaming controller, designed to deliver a more complete gaming experience for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch players. Combining TMR anti-drift joysticks, NFC Amiibo support, one-button wake-up and six-axis motion controls, the S05 Pro brings essential Switch features together with customizable controls and immersive tactile feedback. With quiet buttons, four rumble motors and an included smart charging dock, the controller is built for comfortable everyday gaming across multiple supported platforms.

Built for Switch. Ready for More.

The EasySMX S05 Pro is designed with Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch gaming in mind, bringing together features that enhance both convenience and gameplay. NFC Amiibo support allows players to interact with compatible Amiibo figures, while six-axis motion controls enable motion-based input in supported games. The one-button wake-up function offers a convenient way to wake up a compatible Switch console and get back into the game without reaching for the console itself.

The S05 Pro is also compatible with Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED, offering a familiar control experience across the Switch family.

TMR Anti-Drift Joysticks: Precision Designed to Last

The S05 Pro features advanced TMR (Tunneling Magnetoresistance) joysticks designed for precise input detection and lower power consumption. Unlike conventional contact-based sensing, TMR technology detects joystick movement through changes in magnetic resistance, supporting consistent control while reducing reliance on physical contact within the sensing mechanism.

To further improve durability, the joysticks incorporate wear-resistant rings designed to reduce friction during repeated movement. These rings have been tested for more than 5 million cycles, helping support long-term use and consistent joystick operation.

WhisperTech Quiet Buttons: Hear Less, Feel More

Designed for players who prefer a quieter gaming experience, the S05 Pro features silicone-damped buttons that help reduce clicking noise during gameplay. The quieter button design makes extended gaming sessions more comfortable, whether playing late at night or sharing a room with others.

The controller also features a smooth disc-pivot D-pad, providing a different directional control feel for games that require frequent directional inputs. Together, these design elements balance tactile control with a quieter overall experience.

Four-Motor Immersive Rumble: Feel More of the Game

The S05 Pro is equipped with four rumble motors that deliver tactile feedback through the controller grips and triggers in supported games. This multi-motor vibration system provides more varied physical feedback during gameplay, helping players feel in-game actions and events beyond what they see and hear on screen.

From action sequences to environmental effects, the vibration system adds another layer of feedback to supported gaming experiences.

Smart Charging Dock and Extended Playtime

The S05 Pro comes with an included smart charging dock, providing a convenient place to charge and store the controller between gaming sessions. Instead of connecting a cable to the controller every time, players can simply place it on the dock for a more organized charging setup.

Powered by a built-in 1000mAh battery, the controller offers up to 20 hours of playtime per charge. Actual battery life may vary depending on usage, vibration intensity and other settings.

Customizable Controls and RGB Lighting

Beyond its core Switch-focused features, the S05 Pro offers additional customization options for different playing styles. Programmable buttons allow players to configure supported inputs according to their preferences, while RGB lighting adds a personalized visual touch to the controller.

These features give players more flexibility to tailor their setup, whether they prefer a straightforward control layout or a more personalized gaming experience.

Tri-Mode Connectivity Across Multiple Platforms

The EasySMX S05 Pro supports three connection methods: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth and wired USB connectivity. It is compatible with Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED, Windows 10/11, Android and iOS devices.

Available connection methods and functions may vary depending on the connected platform, giving players flexibility across different gaming setups.

Availability and Pricing

The EasySMX S05 Pro wireless gaming controller is available through the official EasySMX website at an MSRP of $54.99.

For product specifications, compatibility information and purchasing details, visit the official EasySMX S05 Pro product page:

Official EasySMX S05 Pro Product Page

About EasySMX

Founded in 2014, EasySMX is a gaming peripherals brand with over a decade of experience in developing gaming controllers and accessories. Guided by a commitment to product innovation, quality and player-focused design, EasySMX develops gaming peripherals for different platforms and playing styles. Through continuous product development and user feedback, the brand aims to deliver gaming experiences that go beyond expectations.

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