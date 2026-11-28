MENAFN - GetNews)Suzhou Kiande Electric Co., Ltd. (KIANDE) will exhibit at EP Shanghai 2026, the 33rd China International Exhibition on Electric Power Equipment and Technology, from December 3 to 5, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. At Booth N5E08, the company will present its Busbar Polishing and Milling Machine, Conductor End Taping Machine, Integrated Busbar Inspection Equipment and a selection of busbar accessories.

The exhibition will provide an opportunity for busduct manufacturers and industry partners to explore equipment applications, discuss production requirements and evaluate potential cooperation.

Equipment for Key Busbar Manufacturing Processes

KIANDE develops and manufactures equipment for profile processing, conductor processing, insulation application, assembly, testing and packaging. Its exhibition presentation will focus on three machines that address specific requirements in busduct production.

Busbar Polishing and Milling Machine

Designed for milling and polishing welded areas on copper and aluminium bars, this machine combines high-speed milling with abrasive belt polishing. It processes welded surfaces to improve flatness and surface consistency.

A vertical clamping mechanism holds the workpiece securely during processing. The machine accommodates welded-area treatment on copper and aluminium bars of different specifications, helping manufacturers improve processing efficiency and surface finishing quality.

Conductor End Taping Machine

The Conductor End Taping Machine applies insulating tape to both ends of copper and aluminium conductors used in busduct production.

Its automated control system enables simultaneous taping at both conductor ends and automatically cuts and secures the tape, reducing manual intervention in the taping process. Taping pitch and tension can be adjusted to suit process requirements, supporting even coverage and a close fit around the conductor.

This adjustable configuration accommodates the insulation requirements of conductors with different specifications.

Integrated Busbar Inspection Equipment

The Integrated Busbar Inspection Equipment is designed for electrical testing of short busduct sections, special-shaped elbows and feeder units.

Combining manual positioning with automatic testing, the line performs dielectric withstand, insulation resistance and grounding tests. It also automatically generates test reports, supporting inspection requirements across different busduct configurations.

During the exhibition, KIANDE plans to display the equipment and conduct operating demonstrations, allowing visitors to examine machine operation, process features and practical workflows. Technical discussions will cover equipment selection, production processes and application requirements.

Equipment and Accessories Across the Production Workflow

Beyond the three featured machines, KIANDE offers equipment and accessories covering multiple stages of busduct manufacturing.

Its equipment portfolio includes Automatic Joggling Machine, Busbar Profile Processing Machine, Mylar Film Processing Equipment, Conductor End Taping Machine, Busbar Polishing and Milling Machine, Busbar Assembly Line, Busbar Inspection Line, Automatic Packing Machine, and Joint Connection Bar Processing Center. The company also supplies switchgear production equipment.

Manual, semi-automatic and fully automatic configurations are available for different production requirements. KIANDE also provides custom equipment designed around specific manufacturing processes.

Its busbar accessory range includes insulation plates, busbar joints, belleville washers, spring supports, double head bolts, plug-in boxes, copper pins, plug sockets, and rivets. These products provide supporting components for busduct production and assembly.

By supplying individual machines, production line equipment and accessories, KIANDE helps manufacturers coordinate equipment selection with their production processes, factory scale and product requirements.

Manufacturing Experience and Application Support

Headquartered in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, with a manufacturing centre in Zhenjiang, KIANDE has 13 years of experience in the busbar industry. The company operates a factory of approximately 3,000 square metres and focuses on the development, manufacturing and sale of busbar production equipment and accessories.

Its work centres on practical manufacturing requirements, including processing quality, production efficiency, connections between production stages and equipment configuration. The company develops equipment and supporting solutions for different production environments.

Participation in EP Shanghai 2026 will give KIANDE an opportunity to meet manufacturers, exchange technical information and discuss current production challenges.

Busduct manufacturers and industry partners are invited to visit Booth N5E08 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from December 3 to 5, 2026, to explore the featured equipment and discuss manufacturing requirements with the KIANDE team.

About KIANDE

Suzhou Kiande Electric Co., Ltd. (KIANDE) specialises in busbar and busduct manufacturing equipment and accessories. Headquartered in Suzhou, China, with manufacturing operations in Zhenjiang, the company supplies equipment for conductor and profile processing, insulation application, assembly, testing and packaging, together with customised production solutions for busduct manufacturers.

WhatsApp: +86 18115556809