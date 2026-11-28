MENAFN - GetNews) Shantou City, Guangdong Province, China-November 28, 2026

The trendy toy boom is boosting the“bag charm economy”, with various bag charms like dolls, cultural creative products and scenic souvenirs growing popularamong young people. The toy trend has shifted from huggable plush toys and display-only figurines to portable bag charms—no longer just for kids, they satisfy young people's small joys with affordable consumption, build interest circles through emotional bonds, and energize the market via IP collaborations and user co-creation, becoming a key carrier to unlock young consumers' spending potential.

Bag charms are a visual expression of emotion for young people: many switch them by mood and outfit, and they act as emotional codes to connect like-minded people.

In 2025, Dongguan rolled out policies to boost the trendy toy and anime industry, aiming to gather top designers nationwide, follow international trends, and turn well-known IPs into marketable bag charms and trendy toys.

The global expansion of China's trendy toys and bag charms reflects the upgrading of China's manufacturing, the rise of cultural creativity and brand globalization. Going forward, these small pendants bearing Chinese creativity and emotions will tell more great Chinese stories worldwide as more star products and brands go global—this is not only product export, but also a reflection of Chinese cultural and brand confidence.

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