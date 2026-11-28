MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Kremenchuk is under enemy attack again. A hit by an enemy UAV has been recorded on the premises of a private enterprise. Information about the damage and any casualties is being clarified," Diakivnych wrote.

Russian attacks injure 23 civilians in Kharkiv region over past day

According to him, another drone fell in an open area in the Kremenchuk district, near private homes.

The blast wave damaged windows in residential buildings and an outbuilding. Emergency services had received no reports of injuries.

Illustrative photo: Screenshot from a video