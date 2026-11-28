MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The fifth mini-football tournament among government institutions, dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has secured a distinctive place in Azerbaijan's sporting landscape.

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Isa Habibbayli made the remarks while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the tournament's opening ceremony.

He said the competitions, regularly organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, contribute to the wider popularisation of sports across the country while also serving as a talent pool for professional football.

Habibbayli pointed to the participation of one of last year's winning teams in the country's broader football competitions as tangible evidence of the tournament's contribution to the development of the sport.

According to him, this is the first year that ANAS has participated in the mini-football tournament. Young researchers who won competitions held among the Academy's institutes are representing the institution in the nationwide contest between government agencies.

He described the tournament as a genuine football and sporting festival for young people, adding that the competition serves the long-term development of Azerbaijani sport and helps nurture the next generation of football talent.