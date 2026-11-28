SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lune.fi, a crypto exchange aggregator and yield platform, has launched a public Daily Insurance Fund. The fund holds more than $500,000 in USDT, USDC, ETH and WBTC at a public Ethereum address. It is designed to compensate investors for losses caused by platform-side incidents during deposits, withdrawals and transfers.

A Publicly Verifiable Fund

The fund is held in a Safe multi-signature account on Ethereum mainnet, registered under the ENS name lunefi-insurance.eth. Its balance and full transaction history can be reviewed by anyone on Etherscan. According to the company, any outgoing transaction requires three independent signatures, one of which belongs to an external, independent party.

Lune.fi created the fund by allocating a share of the platform's net profit and states that it will continue to grow from the same source as the platform scales.

Lune.fi stated that the fund is intended to let investors verify how their funds are protected rather than rely on trust alone. The launch follows the completion of Lune.fi's first security audit by CertiK on November 9, 2026, with the report published on CertiK Skynet.

What the Fund Covers

The fund covers three operations: deposits into Lune.fi yield pools, withdrawals from pools, and transfers from pool balances into investment positions. Eligible events include platform technical errors, hacking attacks, security breaches affecting platform systems, and substitution of transaction data on the platform side.

Under the published Fund Rules, verified losses are compensated at 100% of the lost amount, measured in the asset that was lost. The rules exclude losses caused by the compromise of an investor's own devices or credentials, funds sent to an incorrect address or network, and interaction with websites impersonating Lune.fi.

How the Fund Is Sized

Lune.fi states that the fund is sized to cover one full day of pool volume, calculated as the daily average of deposits, withdrawals and transfers over the preceding 30 days. The fund is maintained at this level regardless of market prices and is replenished if asset values fall or pool volumes grow. The company developed the fund together with its cybersecurity and financial operations partners.

Claims Process

Investors can submit a claim by email within 30 days of an incident, providing the transaction hash and their preferred payout details. Each claim is reviewed within 72 hours of receiving complete information. Approved compensation can be paid in USDC or USDT on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base or Arbitrum, in ETH on Ethereum or Arbitrum, in BTC, or in WBTC on Ethereum or Arbitrum.

Coverage applies automatically to all investors using the Lune.fi Stablecoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin pools, with no enrollment or fee. Full details are available on the Daily Insurance Fund page.

About Lune.fi

Lune.fi is a crypto platform that lets users swap assets and earn fixed interest on stablecoins, Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform has been operating since 2024 and focuses on simple terms, daily payouts, strong security and easy access without KYC for standard use. Since November 2026, it has maintained a public Daily Insurance Fund that investors can verify on-chain.

CONTACT: Media Contact Contact: Lune.fi Support Email:... Website: lune.fi