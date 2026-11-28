MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday hit out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks against the proposed delimitation process, claiming that it reflects the grand old party is "scared of losing political ground".

Earlier on Saturday, Kharge opposed the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which includes the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, describing it as a major "threat" to democracy and accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of attempting to concentrate power in its own hands.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said: "Mallikarjun Kharge feels that democracy is under threat not because of the Modi government, but because his party (Congress) is losing its political ground. It has become a political habit of the Congress and the Opposition to describe every reform as dictatorship."

He accused the Congress of misleading people on the issues of delimitation and women's reservation, and doing politics over the rights of women and other citizens.

Asserting that the aim of the Modi government is to expand the representation of people and not power, Saraogi claimed, "The problem of the Congress is that they seem to only see their defeat in every reform."

BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi echoed a similar view, saying: "What Mallikarjun Kharge is saying is completely unconstitutional. The Constitution clearly states that every individual's vote has equal value - one vote, one value."

"There are many constituencies which have seen enlargement due to a greater number of inhabitants. So, do they think that the value of those constituencies should decrease due to an increase in the population? On the other hand, due to its control measures, the population of South Indian states has not increased that much. Will they have to face adverse consequences for that? No," she told IANS.

Ilmi mentioned a "fair solution" has been reached on this where every state will witness an increase of 50 per cent Lok Sabha seats.

"But the Congress feels that it will be in danger (if delimitation is implemented) as it is losing everywhere. However, the regional parties feel that they will be benefited from this," she said.

Citing the importance of delimitation, BJP leader RP Singh said: "When delimitation was last carried out, the country's population was 50 crore, and today it is 150 crore."

Criticising the Congress, Singh said: "Increasing the number of seats from 543 to 850 is not a big deal, but they see politics and danger in everything. They are threatened by the fact that democracy in the country will be strengthened."

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Kharge's allegation that the NDA is "engineering the split" of regional parties.

"We don't need to break anyone, our goal is to pass the women's reservation bill and for that it is our right to seek support in a democracy. Many parties are willing to extend support on both women's reservation and delimitation like NCP-SP and DMK is also planning to do so," Athawale told reporters.

He added, "There are many MPs who are themselves willing to side by us."