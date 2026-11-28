MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday flagged off 100 electric buses in Gurugram, giving a major boost to modern, convenient and environment-friendly public transport in the city.

The buses, inducted into the fleet of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), will operate on 20 routes across the district, strengthening connectivity while helping reduce dependence on conventional fuels and curb air pollution.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a new e-bus depot of GMCBL in Sector 48, developed for Rs 17 crore. The Chief Minister said the launch of 100 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme and the inauguration of the depot marked a new chapter in Gurugram's public transport development.

He said the city's public transport journey began in 2018 with 25 buses.

At present, 150 CNG buses are operational under GMCBL. With the addition of 100 electric buses, the total fleet strength has increased to 250.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme aims to promote clean and modern public transport, with a target of deploying 10,000 electric buses across the country.

The Chief Minister said Gurugram is a major economic hub, home to national and international companies, industries, IT establishments and service-sector institutions.

With millions of people commuting daily for employment, education and business, the need for safe, reliable and convenient public transport is increasing.

He said the new buses and depot would strengthen the city's transport infrastructure and provide better commuting options. He also urged citizens to prefer public transport over private vehicles and contribute towards environmental protection.

Highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana 2047, the Chief Minister said clean air, efficient mobility and quality civic amenities were essential for building modern and sustainable cities.

He said 160 electric buses are currently operational in 10 major cities of Haryana, and the number is targeted to increase to 375 by the end of this year. The Gurugram facility is the state's third electric bus depot.

He further said 450 new mini-buses would soon be introduced in Sonipat, Panipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Gurugram and Faridabad under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. These buses would improve last-mile connectivity, reduce dependence on auto-rickshaws and make urban travel more convenient.