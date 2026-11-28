MENAFN - Live Mint) Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is facing passenger complaints following a parking reorganisation aimed at reducing congestion and improving vehicle movement. The changes, implemented on November 1, have reportedly led to confusion over cab pickup locations, long waiting periods, cancellations and delays for private vehicles.

Under the revised arrangement, Ola and Rapido pickup counters and facilities were shifted from P4 to P5, while Uber operations moved to P6 VIP. Passengers have complained about inadequate advance communication and unclear signage, saying they have struggled to locate their designated pickup points.

Some travellers have reported waiting for more than an hour for cabs, dealing with booking cancellations and facing steep surge pricing. Overcrowded lifts, long walks with luggage and a lack of adequate assistance at pickup locations have added to the inconvenience.

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App-based cab drivers also no longer have dedicated waiting areas. They are expected to enter the parking facility only after receiving a confirmed booking and leave promptly after completing the pickup. Passengers say this has made coordinating rides more difficult.

Private vehicle users have separately flagged congestion caused by single-lane movement and delays of 45 minutes to an hour while exiting through the parking payment system.

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According to airport operator Adani Airports, app-based cabs account for nearly 40% of Terminal 2's (T2) parking and pickup traffic, compared with approximately 10% for premium parking. The reorganisation is intended to utilise the existing multi-level parking infrastructure more efficiently in line with passenger demand.

Under the revised allocation, app-based cab pickups, including Uber, have shifted to P6, while premium and VIP parking facilities have moved to P4. Uber accounts for more than 80% of app-based taxi pickups at the airport. The operator expects the relocation to improve pickup times and vehicle turnaround.

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The airport handles approximately 1,000 flight movements daily, with international terminal passenger traffic expected to increase further following the eventual closure of the old airport.

Nearly 70% of passengers use public transport, taxis and app-based cab services such as Uber and Ola, while private vehicles account for the remaining 30%. The realignment is aimed at improving movement for the larger segment relying on hired and shared mobility.

Adani Airports also said P4 offers premium parking users direct access from the T2 Arrival Hall through dedicated elevators, allowing them to reach their vehicles without entering the common arrival area at P6.

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The operator clarified that only P4 and P6 have been interchanged. General and private vehicle parking at P5 and P9, along with other existing allocations, remain unchanged. Additional measures are being undertaken to facilitate private vehicle movement and minimise passenger inconvenience.