MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Nov 28 (IANS) A large-scale statewide disaster management mock exercise was conducted in Uttarakhand on Saturday as part of the first-ever Disaster Management Day celebrations, marking the anniversary of the Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation.

The exercise covered all 13 districts and tehsil-level units, with Incident Response System (IRS) teams participating to assess the state's preparedness for various disaster scenarios.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik visited the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) to inspect the exercise and review the response mechanisms.

He described the Silkyara rescue operation as a historic example of courage, patience, coordination and collective determination, not only for Uttarakhand but for the entire country.

Kaushik said the operation demonstrated that even the most challenging emergencies could be handled successfully when different agencies work together with a clear strategy and effective coordination.

Emphasising the importance of preparedness, the minister said Disaster Management Day should not merely be an occasion to remember past incidents but also an opportunity to incorporate lessons learned into future planning.

He directed officials to carefully identify shortcomings observed during the mock exercise and address them within a stipulated timeframe.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's geographical vulnerabilities, he stressed the need for timely warnings, rapid response mechanisms and better coordination among departments. He also underlined the growing role of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence-based early warning systems, digital monitoring, drone surveillance, GIS mapping, satellite monitoring and data-driven risk assessment, in minimising loss of life and property.

During the programme, Kaushik released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) outlining the responsibilities of SEOC duty officers. He said the document would bring greater clarity and efficiency to emergency operations by defining the roles and responsibilities of personnel.

According to Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, 150 locations witnessed state-level mock drills on Saturday. Over the four-day programme, mock exercises were conducted at more than 1,200 locations, while awareness programmes reached over 3,000 locations across the state.

The minister also inspected an exhibition showcasing advanced disaster response equipment used by SDRF, NDRF and the Fire Services Department. Equipment such as deep-diving sets, night-vision cameras, thermal imaging cameras, hydraulic cutters, underwater communication systems, underwater drones and sonar systems were displayed. Specialised CBRNE response equipment also attracted attention.

The mock exercises covered earthquakes, landslides, floods, cloudbursts, forest fires, road accidents, drowning incidents, tunnel emergencies, stampedes, lightning strikes, dam-related emergencies and communication failures.

Senior officials, including Disaster Management Advisory Committee Vice-Chairman Vinay Ruhela, Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, SDRF Commandant Ajay Ganpati and other senior officers, attended the programme.

The four-day celebrations concluded with a renewed focus on strengthening Uttarakhand's disaster response capabilities and ensuring that every challenge is met with preparedness, coordination and timely action.