MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 28 (IANS) More than 1.5 lakh MY Bharat volunteers are expected to participate in the 100th edition of the Fit India 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative on November 29, with Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lake hosting Gujarat's state-level flagship event as the campaign marks the milestone simultaneously at 100 locations across the country.

The Ahmedabad event will begin at 6 a.m., alongside programmes at Anand Vidya Vihar School in Vadodara, Police Parade Ground in Surat and Pani Ni Tanki in Bhavnagar.

The celebrations will include mass cycling rallies, fitness activities and interactions with sportspersons and sports enthusiasts. Participants will also take a pledge for a drug-free India.

The national-level flagship programme will be held at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune in the presence of Union Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The details were shared by Sports Authority of India (SAI), Gandhinagar, Regional Director Prashant Singh and Deputy Director and Centre In-charge Bibhu Bhushan Behura.

The 100th edition will be organised under the theme 'Pedalling Towards India's Olympic Dream', focusing on the three Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship.

The initiative aims to encourage young people to take up sports and strengthen the culture of fitness, while also building momentum towards the 2030 Commonwealth Games and India's aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future.

The event will also carry the message, 'CWG Ki Taiyari Hai, Par Ab Olympics Ki Baari Hai!' (Preparations are on for the Commonwealth Games, but now it is time for the Olympics).

Local MPs, MLAs, sportspersons, fitness enthusiasts, young people and citizens are expected to participate in the programmes across Gujarat.

Launched in December 2024 under Mandaviya's guidance, 'Sundays on Cycle' is part of the Fit India Movement, which seeks to make fitness a mass movement.

The initiative also promotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, 'Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz' (30 minutes of fitness every day), and encourages public participation in efforts to combat obesity.

The initiative has also received appreciation from international sporting bodies, including the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

By promoting cycling as an accessible and sustainable form of physical activity, the campaign seeks to encourage healthier lifestyles, discourage sedentary habits and raise awareness about environmental protection.