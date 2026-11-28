MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zone, has filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against eight accused persons and entities in connection with an alleged money laundering and cheating case involving the Ozone Group and its residential real estate projects, the official statement said on Saturday.

The prosecution complaint, dated November 26, 2026, was filed before the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Bengaluru under Sections 3 and 70 of the PMLA, 2002, punishable under Section 4 of the Act.

The case pertains to allegations of cheating and criminal conspiracy involving non-completion of residential projects, non-delivery of booked apartments and failure to refund money collected from homebuyers.

According to the ED, its investigation revealed that Ozone Group entities, allegedly controlled and managed by its main promoter S. Vasudevan, induced homebuyers to book residential units under various schemes, including subversion, buyback and zero-down-payment schemes. The buyers were assured that the builder would service their pre-EMIs and EMIs until possession of the apartments was handed over.

The investigation established that six Ozone Group entities and Vasudevan collectively defrauded homebuyers to the tune of Rs 1,305.11 crore by collecting money without delivering possession of the booked apartments and units.

The entities named in the investigation include Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd (Aqua-1 and Avenue), Ozone Infra Developers Pvt Ltd (Prime), Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd (Metrozone), Ozone Elegant Developers Pvt Ltd (WF-48) and Ozone Realtors Pvt Ltd (Polestar).

The ED further found that the group allegedly employed a profile-funding mechanism by routing money through prospective homebuyers' bank accounts to create an appearance of genuine down payments and facilitate housing loan disbursements to builder entities.

Analysis of bank statements, books of accounts, Tally data, ledgers and project records revealed that the funds collected from homebuyers were allegedly diverted and routed among group entities through inter-corporate deposits and other transactions.

Instead of being utilised for construction and completion of the respective projects, the funds were allegedly used for loan repayments and refinancing, interest and finance costs, investor repayments and other corporate liabilities. Consequently, several homebuyers were left without possession of their apartments, while some continued to bear loan liabilities, the ED said.

The investigation was initiated based on multiple FIRs registered by the Karnataka Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. These included FIRs registered by the CBI's Economic Offences Wing-I, New Delhi, following directions from the Supreme Court of India.

Vasudevan was arrested by the ED on September 30, 2026, under Section 19 of the PMLA and is presently in judicial custody.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached properties worth Rs 423.37 crore through a Provisional Attachment Order dated October 4, 2025. Subsequently, it attached additional properties worth Rs 702.70 crore through another order dated November 25, 2026. The total value of the attached properties stands at approximately Rs 1,126 crore.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the ED said.