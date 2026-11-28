Meenangadi: The Excise squad arrested a habitual drug peddler here. His accomplice managed to escape during the incident. The officials arrested Joy (61), a resident of Morkkalayi house in the Kaniambetta Puthur area, with four litres of illicit liquor. The team is currently on the lookout for his associate, Rafiyuddin alias Rafeeq (42), who hails from Karyambadi Kallayi house in Kaniambetta. They nabbed Joy around 6 am on Saturday. The Excise department stated that they have intensified the search for Rafiyuddin.

The officials pointed out that Joy frequently gets involved in drug-peddling cases, but this is his first time getting caught with illicit liquor. The team that arrested the accused included Excise Enforcement Preventive Officers Charles Kutty, V. Raghu, and M.A. Raghu, alongside Civil Excise Officers K. Mithun, M. Suresh, V.P. Vajeesh Kumar, K.R. Dhanvanth, and Women Civil Excise Officer N.S. Sreejina.