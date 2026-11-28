MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a playful patented bear design, 3-second heating, and AI temperature control, Taiofan's hand warmers are the ultimate stocking stuffers that look adorable but deliver serious winter performance

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiofan today announced its patented bear-shaped rechargeable hand warmers as the ultimate solution for the 2026 holiday gifting season. As offices and families prepare for annual White Elephant exchanges and start filling Christmas stockings, they often face the same dilemma: cute gifts are usually useless, and useful gifts are usually boring. Taiofan bridges that gap by offering a highly adorable exterior that houses hardcore, uncompromised heating technology.

The Holiday Gifting Dilemma

White Elephant parties and stocking stuffers are notorious for generating a sea of novelty items-scented candles, plastic gadgets, and fuzzy socks that end up in the back of a drawer by January. Shoppers want to bring a gift that is fun and visually appealing, but also practical enough to actually be used. For the millions of Americans who are always cold, or those dealing with Raynaud's and arthritis, a reliable heat source is the most practical gift of all.









Adorable on the Outside, Powerful on the Inside

What makes the Taiofan hand warmer stand out is that its cute aesthetics do not come at the cost of performance. The patented bear-shaped design, featuring smooth, ergonomic curves, brings a much-needed dose of cheer to dreary winter days. It is a comforting object to hold and a conversation starter at any holiday party.









However, the internal engineering is built for serious winter conditions. The device heats up in just 3 seconds using an intelligent AI temperature-control chip and dual titanium-graphene heating elements. Users can choose from four precise heat levels reaching up to 130°F. Each unit packs a 2000mAh battery, totaling 4000mAh across the 2-pack to provide a combined 7 to 12 hours of continuous warmth-enough to last through a long winter shift, a commute, or an afternoon on the ski slopes.

Smart Features Make It a Must-Have









Despite its compact size, the Taiofan warmer is loaded with smart features. A built-in LED display shows both the remaining battery and the current heat setting at a glance, eliminating the guesswork of whether it will last through the day. The magnetic 2-pack design means the two units can snap together for double-sided warmth or split apart, making them perfect for sharing.

Why It's the Perfect Gift









For White Elephant exchanges, the Taiofan bear warmer is the gift everyone will want to steal. It's playful, universally appealing, and incredibly useful. For Christmas stockings, its small, lightweight profile slips in perfectly, offering immediate relief from the cold on Christmas morning. It is also available in multiple vibrant color options, ensuring there is a shade to match anyone's personality.

Available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Taiofan hand warmers are now officially part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, available at a special promotional price. This makes the highly stealable and incredibly useful gift even more accessible for holiday shoppers. The hand warmers are currently available on Amazon in multiple colors.

About Taiofan

Taiofan designs affordable, practical personal comfort products with a focus on playful design and everyday usability. The brand's hand warmers are made for people who want warmth that's easy to carry, easy to share, and easy to gift.

Media Contact

Name: Tristan Wang

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