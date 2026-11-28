From left to right: Kuvings AUTO10 SQUARE Plus, AUTO10 Plus, and AUTO10.

Kuvings AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus Juicer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, consumers are preparing for the year-end celebrations and Christmas by looking beyond traditional presents for gifts that combine everyday practicality with lasting lifestyle value. Kitchen appliances that make daily routines easier while encouraging healthier habits are becoming increasingly appealing choices for families, home cooks, and wellness-minded individuals.Throughout the Black Friday, December holiday, and Christmas shopping seasons, slow juicers stand out as thoughtful gift options that offer a unique combination of convenience, versatility, and everyday functionality. From preparing fresh fruit and vegetable juices to creating homemade plant-based milk and frozen fruit desserts, modern juicers have evolved into versatile kitchen appliances that bring more possibilities to home food preparation.Kuvings, a global kitchen appliance brand, is highlighting its range of slow juicers for the Black Friday and year-end holiday season, featuring hands-free technology and innovative designs developed to accommodate different household needs.1. Kuvings AUTO10 SQUARE Plus: Bigger Capacity, Smarter ConvenienceThe Kuvings AUTO10 SQUARE Plus Juicer introduces a distinctive square exterior design that combines modern aesthetics with practical kitchen functionality. Its space-conscious structure is designed to fit neatly against kitchen walls and beneath cabinets while maintaining a spacious interior.One of its standout features is the extra-large 152 oz capacity when equipped with the Hopper ExtensionTM, allowing users to load more ingredients at once and prepare larger batches with fewer interruptions.Powered by a 240W BLACKHAWKMotor, the AUTO10 SQUARE Plus features a Hands-Free juicing system and a 316L stainless steel Hopper BladeTM. Its spacious design makes it an excellent choice for larger households, frequent juicers, and anyone looking for a more convenient way to prepare fresh juice.2. Kuvings AUTO10 Plus: Convenient Large-Batch JuicingThe Kuvings AUTO10 Plus is designed for households that value convenience and capacity. Its automatic juicing system allows users to load ingredients into the hopper and enjoy a more hands-free preparation experience.With the Hopper ExtensionTM attached, its hopper capacity expands to 135 oz, making it suitable for preparing multiple servings in one batch.Although it offers a smaller capacity than the AUTO10 SQUARE Plus, the AUTO10 Plus still provides ample room for everyday juicing. Its rounded design also gives it a distinctive appeal, offering a different aesthetic from the newly introduced SQUARE Plus.3. Kuvings REVO830: Designed for Whole Fruits and VegetablesThe Kuvings REVO830 offers a different approach to juicing with its innovative dual feeding chute system.Its two feeding options are designed to accommodate different ingredient shapes and sizes. The dedicated chute for long ingredients such as carrots and celery helps reduce preparation time, while the wider chute accommodates other fruits and vegetables.For consumers who enjoy experimenting with green juices, vegetable blends, and a variety of fresh recipes, the REVO830 provides a versatile addition to the home kitchen.A Christmas Gift That Keeps GivingWith its range of whole slow juicers, Kuvings offers options for different lifestyles, from the spacious and modern AUTO10 SQUARE Plus to the convenient AUTO10 Plus and versatile REVO830.For families and individuals looking to make their kitchens more functional while exploring fresh, homemade recipes, a Kuvings slow juicer makes a thoughtful year-end gift. With Black Friday offering an opportunity to shop for holiday gifts early, consumers can get a head start on their year-end shopping and find a meaningful gift that can be enjoyed throughout the year.Kuvings USA is offering a 30% discount on all products as part of its Black Friday promotion, running through November 30, 2026. The promotion is available through the official Kuvings USA website, KuvingsUSA.

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Kuvings Highlights Thoughtful Kitchen Gifts for Christmas 2026, Featuring Its Latest Hands-Free Slow Juicers News Provided By Kuvings November 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Retail



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