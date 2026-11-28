MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill, describing it as a historic step towards enhancing women's participation in India's democratic and political processes.

In a post on X, Sarma said the proposed constitutional amendment marked a decisive move towards fulfilling the commitment of providing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

"A historic step toward taking women's participation in democracy to new heights!" the Chief Minister said.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sarma said the Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill represented a significant step towards realising greater political representation for women across the country.

"Under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill is a decisive move toward realising 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies," he wrote.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that increased representation would ensure that women's voices become stronger in shaping the country's policies and decision-making processes.

"Now, women's voices will be even stronger in shaping the country's policies and decisions," Sarma added.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated the government's commitment to fulfilling its promise to women, describing the move as part of the Centre's resolve to empower Nari Shakti.

The proposed 33 per cent reservation is aimed at increasing women's representation in Parliament and state legislatures, addressing the longstanding demand for greater participation of women in electoral politics.

Sarma's endorsement reflects the BJP leadership's support for the Centre's initiative, which the party has projected as an important step towards strengthening women's political empowerment.

The development has once again brought the issue of women's representation in legislative institutions into focus, with the proposed constitutional changes expected to have significant implications for India's democratic framework.