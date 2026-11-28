MENAFN - IANS) Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 28 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Home, IT/BT, E-Governance and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge on Saturday termed the proposed Delimitation Bill of the Narendra Modi-led Union government as "unscientific", alleging that it was driven by political motives and could adversely affect the political representation of Southern states.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi, Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attempting to retain power through delimitation out of the fear of electoral defeat.

He accused the Centre of taking decisions to suit its political interests and said the proposed delimitation exercise could undermine the representation of states that had made significant progress in population control, education, healthcare and economic development.

"Why should the number of Lok Sabha seats be increased from 543 to 850? Even with the existing 543 members, the problems of people are not being adequately addressed. What purpose will increasing the strength to 800 or 900 serve?" he asked.

He said that if the proposal to increase seats by 50 per cent was implemented, the existing 543 seats could rise to around 850.

"If delimitation was carried out based on population, Southern states could suffer a major setback," the Karnataka Minister warned.

Kharge said he had not yet examined the entire Bill but raised concerns over the composition and powers of the Delimitation Commission, including the proposal to give the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) voting rights in the commission.

He questioned the appropriateness of giving the CEC a decisive role in delimitation when concerns had already been raised over changes to the Election Commission's appointment process.

He also sought clarity on why the Centre was in a hurry to undertake delimitation based on the 2011 Census and demanded transparency on the criteria for determining constituencies and reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and women.

He said that geographical conditions, administrative convenience and social justice should be considered while drawing constituency boundaries.

Referring to alleged irregularities in voter lists, Kharge added that complaints had been filed over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Aland and Chittapur constituencies.

He demanded that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh respond to allegations of vote deletion in Aland and questioned why Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were silent on the issue.

He called upon Southern states to unite against any move that could undermine their interests, stressing that political differences should be set aside when the state's interests were at stake.

On drinking water shortages, Kharge said the Union government had constituted a task force and was prepared to provide additional funds wherever necessary.

However, he noted that water scarcity in some areas could not be resolved merely by drilling borewells, citing persistent problems in Rajavala village in his constituency despite efforts over the past decade.

He also stressed the need to regulate private water tanker supplies.

Responding to BJP's criticism, Kharge said the Congress-led Karnataka government had implemented all five guarantee schemes despite opposition leaders initially claiming they would fail.

He challenged the Centre to answer questions concerning fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi and rising prices.

He also asked the BJP to clarify its Chief Ministerial candidate in Karnataka.

On the Bhima river water issue, Kharge said the state government was pursuing discussions with Maharashtra and was prepared for a legal battle to protect Karnataka's interests.

He expressed concern that irrigation projects worth thousands of crores being undertaken by Maharashtra could adversely affect the state.