MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday, accused West Bengal Police personnel of filling out affidavits on behalf of the Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC), led by Ritabrata Banerjee, that were submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the competing claims by two rival Trinamool Congress factions to the original party name "All India Trinamool Congress" and its electoral symbol, "Grass and Flower".

Addressing media persons in New Delhi on Saturday, Abhishek released some short video clips and claimed that in them police personnel of different ranks are seen filling out the affidavits on behalf of the DTC.

Abhishek Banerjee had been claiming for quite some time that he would release a video on this count. Finally, he released the video on Saturday, a day after a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside West Bengal Speaker Rathindra Bose's decision to appoint Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

"Signatures from around 50 MLAs in West Bengal were taken at gunpoint and then sent to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker in support of Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition. Now, I will show you a few short clips of how the fake affidavits were filled out by the police and submitted to the ECI. Action will be taken not only against the cops who had physically carried out this practice but also against those top cops who instructed their juniors to carry out this exercise," the Diamond Harbour MP claimed.

He also said that even some of the police officers have accepted that they were forced to conduct this exercise.

"We will submit all these documents and clips to the ECI and the Supreme Court. We will also take legal steps against these cops. I think that the judicial system should take suo motu cognisance in the matter and start proceedings against these police personnel," Abhishek Banerjee said.

He also launched a scathing attack against the bloc of 20 Trinamool Congress-turned-NCPI Lok Sabha members.

"Officially, as per records of the Lok Sabha members, these 20 MPs are still Trinamool Congress MPs. Today, a whip had been issued for all party Lok Sabha members to support the stand of the party in the reconvened Lok Sabha session starting from November 30.

"They are the MPs of the country. Read the '10th Schedule' of the Indian Constitution. After two months, the consequences for these 20 NCPI MPs will be worse than those for the MLAs in the Ritabrata Banerjee faction. Even if the Lok Sabha Speaker recognises them as NCPI, the 10th Schedule will go against them. If they do not, then they will have to obey the party whip. If they defy the party whip, then their membership of the Lok Sabha will be lost within a month," he said.