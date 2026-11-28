MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Saturday opposed the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to undermine democracy by bringing it ahead of the census under the pretext of implementing women's reservation.

Patwari said the Congress fully supported 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies but wanted it implemented within the existing strength of Parliament without linking it to an expansion of seats.

"The Congress has always been in favour of women's reservation, and our stand remains unchanged. Women must get their rightful share under all circumstances. However, by bringing in delimitation before the census, the BJP is once again attempting to undermine democracy in the country," he told reporters.

Referring to the delimitation exercise in Assam, the Congress leader alleged that the BJP had carried it out to serve its political interests and undermine democratic principles.

He said the Congress had issued a nationwide statement on the issue and was holding meetings in Delhi to discuss its strategy.

The Congress had also held a meeting on Friday, he added.

Patwari's remarks came ahead of a special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, with the Lok Sabha reconvening on that day and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.

The sittings are expected to continue until December 3, subject to government business.

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a fresh Constitutional amendment proposal linked to delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation.

The proposed legislation seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies by 50 per cent, while retaining the existing proportion of seats allocated to states until 2051.

The proposal also envisages redrawing constituencies using the 2011 Census figures.

The Union government aims to implement the 33 per cent reservation for women ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The development follows the passage of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, popularly known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies.

An earlier set of constitutional amendment and delimitation proposals brought by the Union government in April this year failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

For Madhya Pradesh, the proposed exercise could also lead to changes in the number and boundaries of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies.

Patwari reiterated that the Congress was not opposed to women's reservation but would oppose any attempt to use the issue to push through delimitation in a manner that, according to him, weakened democratic institutions.