MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in Nalanda district on Saturday, with preliminary police investigations pointing to a possible family dispute over her alleged romantic relationship as the motive.

The body of the victim, identified as Anjali Kumari, daughter of late Nayak Singh and a resident of Dashrathpur village under the Pavapuri police outpost area, was found in a secluded spot at Matihani Khandha under Rajgir police station limits.

Police have detained her mother, Nirmala Devi, and brother, Naveen Kumar, for questioning.

Two other suspects allegedly involved in the murder are absconding, and raids are underway to arrest them.

According to preliminary findings, the mother and brother allegedly took Anjali from home on the pretext of attending the Rajgir Mahotsav.

They had reportedly arranged to meet two other individuals near Matihani Khandha.

The four allegedly took the girl to an isolated location and repeatedly struck her on the head with sticks, killing her on the spot.

Rajgir Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjit Kumar Gupta said the Dial-112 emergency response team received information at around 2.30 p.m. that the body of a minor girl had been found near Matihani Khandha, and two people were seen fleeing the area under suspicious circumstances.

The team chased and apprehended the two suspects, who were later identified as the victim's mother and brother.

When asked to identify the body, they reportedly confirmed that the deceased was their daughter and sister.

A police team led by the Rajgir Station House Officer reached the spot. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also examined the scene and collected evidence. Police recovered a blood-stained stick from the area.

DSP Gupta said preliminary questioning indicated the involvement of four people, but the exact motive would be established only after further investigation and interrogation.

Before being taken into custody, Nirmala Devi gave a different account of the incident.

She claimed that Anjali, who was studying intermediate in Patna, had been living in the village for the past six months.

According to her, she had visited the Rajgir festival with her son and daughter on Saturday. While returning through the fields, an unidentified man allegedly attacked Anjali with a stick and fled.

Police said they were examining the mother's account alongside the evidence collected from the crime scene and statements obtained during questioning.