Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 28 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Keralam Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday accused the Congress-led UDF government of allegedly being in a secret alliance with the BJP government, accusing the ODF government for allegedly suurendering before the party. Addressing a press conference, the former Keralam CM accused the UDF government of allegedly implementing the BJP's policies fully in the state. "The UDF's stand that it has no intention of confronting the BJP is an open admission that it is surrendering before the BJP. There are unholy moves between the UDF and the BJP. The Congress high command must clarify its stand. A government that fully implements the BJP's policies is functioning in Keralam. The approach document was released first by imposing the Chief Minister's agenda," said Vijayan.

The LDF leader also criticised Kerala's State Budget of the UDF government for the financial year 2026-27, alleging that the UDF through its fiver year economic plan is creating opportunities for corporates to exploit the state's resources. He also alleged that ordinary people are being marginalised on a large scale under this state budget, highlighting that the previous LDF government successfully implemented the policy of ensuring welfare for the people and development together. "The UDF government is adopting an approach that undermines the achievements Keralam has made so far. This is evident from the approach document of the Five Year Plan. The UDF must clarify its stand. Does the UDF fully endorse the approach document put forward in line with the Sangh Parivar agenda? It is creating opportunities for corporates to exploit the state's resources. What we are witnessing is the handing over of public assets to the private sector. Ordinary people, who should be the beneficiaries of the plan, are being marginalised on a large scale. The previous LDF government successfully implemented the policy of ensuring welfare and development together," he said.

Earler, the Keralam Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling and Opposition fronts on Wednesday over the state's power crisis, alleged undeclared power cuts and a hike in charges for new electricity connections, with the Opposition staging a walkout after the Speaker rejected its adjournment motion. The Opposition moved the motion alleging that the government had failed to address the electricity shortage and was burdening consumers with higher connection charges. CPI MLA G R Anil presented the notice, accusing the government of allowing an artificial shortage and undeclared power cuts to affect consumers. "Only five months into its tenure, the government has pushed people back towards power cuts. Unannounced cuts have affected people, with even surgeries having to be postponed. People do not know when the power will go off or how long the interruption will last," Anil said. He alleged that the government had failed to explore options, including discussions with Tamil Nadu to secure additional electricity, and accused it of blaming the previous LDF government for cancelling a power purchase agreement to deflect criticism. However, Chief Minister V D Satheesan described electricity management as a major challenge, citing increased consumption and lower rainfall as reasons for the state's dependence on power purchases from other states. Satheesan said the government would formulate a clear electricity policy, develop long-term projects and keep the Kerala State Electricity Board in the public sector. He also called for scrutiny of power purchase arrangements involving private companies, including those associated with Adani and Ambani. (ANI)