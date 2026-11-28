New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday asserted that the ruling party would not be permitted to push the country toward authoritarian rule, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Centre's Delimitation push. He alleged that it was a fresh ploy to evade scrutiny over election rigging, ahead of Parliament's session beginning Monday, November 30. Speaking in Delhi, Gandhi cited internal polling to claim that public confidence in the electoral machinery had collapsed and accused the trio of seeking fresh avenues to manipulate polls. "The idea that they can rig elections wherever they want, whenever they want, is an idea whose time is gone. They can still rig elections, but India knows that they are rigging them. Our polling shows us that 80 per cent of India and almost 100 per cent of Gen Z believe that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar steal elections. Now, the three musketeers have come out with a new plan. An escape route. The space that we have closed, let them open some new space," Gandhi said.

Escalating his attack over alleged boundary redrawing and voter deletions across multiple states, the Lok Sabha LoP contended that the 2024 general election itself lacked legal standing. "Today I want to explain to you what this new escape route looks like, what the design is, and what the outcome is going to be... EC itself has said 140 million people voted in 2024 who should not have voted in 2024, who were not eligible voters. That means, according to the EC itself, the 2024 election was illegal. In Jammu and Kashmir, seats were redrawn; in Bihar, we have shown you voter deletion; in Assam, restructuring the entire state to suit the BJP; in West Bengal, 100-plus seats stolen," he alleged.

Asserting that the opposition had boxed the ruling dispensation into a corner, Gandhi warned of impending revelations targeting Kumar. "We have trapped Modi, Shah, and Gyanesh. They know it, we know it. And as I have told you, we have enough information on Mr Gyanesh Kumar, and he is not going to escape. We are going to be releasing that information to you soon," he added.

The confrontation comes a day after the Union Cabinet cleared three revised draft legislations: The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to Union Territories laws, for introduction during the special sitting starting November 30. The package raises the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 (up to 815 from states and 35 from UTs) via a uniform 50 per cent seat expansion across every state and UT, paired with a corresponding rise in State Assembly seats. To roll out the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (33 per cent women's quota) ahead of the 2029 general elections, the Centre proposes using the 2011 Census for internal boundary redrawing and SC/ST seat determination while freezing inter-state seat ratios (based on the 1971 baseline) until 2051. (ANI)