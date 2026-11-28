New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Defending champions India have announced a 15-member squad for the ACC Under-19 Women's Asia Cup 2027, with wicketkeeper-batter Bhavika Ahire named captain and Anaadi Tagde appointed vice-captain. The continental competition will serve as an important preparation opportunity for India ahead of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2027, scheduled to take place early next year.

India will enter the tournament as defending champions, having lifted the inaugural edition in 2024 after defeating Bangladesh in the final under the leadership of Niki Prasad. The squad includes several players who have been part of India's recent age-group assignments. Bhavika, Ira Jadhav, Nidhi Mahto, Purva Siwach, Mahak Narwase, Maitri Maniar, Ishwari Awasare, Deeya Yadav, Shreya S Chavan, Samaira Raghav, Kumari Palak, Uma Kashvi, Achsah Parmar, Anaadi Tagde and Palak Singh make up the 15-member group.

Several members of the squad are currently involved in India's five-match T20 series against England U19. The hosts have made an impressive start, winning the first two matches to take a 2-0 lead. India registered a commanding 106-run victory in the second T20 in Vadodara on Saturday after posting 230/6 before restricting England to 124. Achsah Parmar has been among the leading performers, scoring 52 in the opening match and following it up with 81 in the second. Deeya Yadav also impressed with an attacking 87 off 49 deliveries in the latest encounter. Bowling all-rounder Uma Kashvi has contributed five wickets across the two matches, including a three-wicket haul in the series opener. India have won both editions of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup held so far and will aim to maintain their dominance at the upcoming global tournament. The Asia Cup will provide the young squad with another opportunity to test its combinations and build momentum ahead of the World Cup. (ANI)