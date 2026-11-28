New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the commencement of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0, greeting delegates travelling from Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country to Kashi and highlighting the event's role in strengthening the spirit of 'Shreshtha Bharat'. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed gladness over the start of the event and praised this year's theme, 'Thirukkural Payilvom' (Let us learn the Thirukkural), noting the universal relevance of saint-poet Thiruvalluvar's teachings.

"I am very glad that Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 has commenced today! A warm welcome to all those coming from Tamil Nadu and other parts to the eternal city of Kashi. The theme of this year's Sangamam, 'Thirukkural Payilvom' (Let us learn the Thirukkural), is particularly special. The wisdom of the great Thiruvalluvar offers invaluable guidance on numerous aspects of human life," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the release of Thirukkural translations across dozens of Indian and international languages, expressing hope that it will deepen engagement among young people. "It is wonderful that the translation of Thirukkural has been released in 50 languages, including 10 foreign languages. May such efforts ensure that the great Thiruvalluvar's thoughts become even more popular among the youth," he said.

Highlighting the broader impact of the initiative, PM Modi added, "Over the years, Kashi Tamil Sangamam has grown into a vibrant platform for cultural and intellectual exchanges. At the same time, the spirit of 'Shreshtha Bharat' has also got stronger due to this."

The fifth edition of the Sangamam will be held from 28 November to 12 December 2026 on the theme "Thirukkural Payilvom – Thirukkural Abhyas Karen" (Let's Learn Thirukkural), according to the release. The Thirukkural is the classical Tamil text of ethics and conduct. Its author, Thiruvalluvar, set it in three parts: Aram (virtue), Porul (wealth), and Inbam (love). The text has 1,330 couplets, and CICT has translated it into 25 Indian languages, including all 22 languages of the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution, in addition to several foreign languages and Braille.

A nationwide Students' Engagement Programme will be undertaken through 1,000 Higher Education Institutions to promote wider understanding of the Thirukkural among students from diverse academic disciplines and linguistic backgrounds. It will include structured study, research and campus-based activities, as per the release.

According to the release, during the Sangamam, 50 teachers from Tamil Nadu will visit Uttar Pradesh and teach the Thirukkural in schools and colleges. Thirukkural experts from Tamil Nadu will also visit schools and colleges in Varanasi. They will introduce students to the core values of the text through orientation modules, interactive sessions and quizzes.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 will also use technology to make the teachings of the Thirukkural accessible to a wider audience across India. The Thirukkural Multilingual App of CICT carries all 1,330 couplets with translations into the 22 scheduled languages. CICT's programme for the edition also includes short animated videos and films on selected couplets, and Thirukkural audiobooks. Couplets with translations are planned for passenger information systems and signboards at railway stations, airports and highway toll plazas, in coordination with Indian Railways, the Airports Authority of India and the National Highways Authority of India.

Earlier, during the 18th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of the Thirukkural during their bilateral talks.

The Thirukkural, also known as Tirukkural, is a classical Tamil work attributed to the revered poet-saint Thiruvalluvar. Comprising 1,330 two-line couplets, the text offers guidance on ethical and righteous living without being tied to any particular god, caste or creed. Its teachings centre on three universal themes: aram (virtue), porul (wealth and statecraft), and inbam (love). Held in high regard by Tamils and often referred to as the "Tamil Veda," the Thirukkural is also widely recognised by scholars as a significant work of aphoristic literature. (ANI)