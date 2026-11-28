New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): India's cables and wires industry could witness slower growth in the third quarter of FY27 as the recent decline in copper prices may prompt dealers and distributors to reduce their inventories, affecting sales volumes, according to a sector update report by 360 ONE Capital. The brokerage noted that strong revenue growth witnessed by the industry during the July-September quarter was largely driven by higher commodity prices rather than a corresponding increase in demand. "Near-term growth could moderate, particularly in C & W, as the recent correction in copper prices may trigger channel destocking following a quarter of largely value-led growth," the report said.

The consumer electricals segment recorded around 44 per cent year-on-year growth during the second quarter of FY27, primarily driven by the cables and wires category. However, average volume growth in the cables and wires industry remained in the mid-single digits. According to the report, copper prices averaged Rs 1,348 per kg during the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 864 per kg in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, contributing to higher revenue growth for cables and wires manufacturers.

While the recent moderation in commodity prices could benefit the broader consumer durables industry by easing input cost pressures, the cables and wires segment could face near-term challenges arising from inventory reduction. The combined revenue of eight consumer durables and electrical companies covered by the brokerage grew by 35.4 per cent year-on-year during the September quarter, exceeding its estimate of 20 per cent. However, their aggregate gross margin declined by 240 basis points year-on-year to 27 per cent due to elevated raw material costs, sharp depreciation of the rupee and the inability of companies to fully pass on higher costs to consumers. "Margin recovery remains a key monitor, given elevated input costs and incomplete cost pass-through," the report said.

Despite the near-term challenges, the brokerage remained positive on the medium-term growth prospects of the sector, supported by rising electrification and sustained investments in infrastructure, renewable energy and data centres. Demand for cables continued to benefit from infrastructure, power and industrial expenditure, with increasing opportunities emerging from data centres, renewable energy projects and communication networks. The report, however, cautioned that sustained improvement in profitability would depend on demand recovery, cost efficiencies and pricing discipline, while increasing competition and uncertainty over margin recovery could continue to weigh on company valuations. (ANI)