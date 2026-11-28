Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Mahhi Vij's latest remark against Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20 has brought former contestant Priyanka Jagga back into the conversation. During the latest episode of the reality show, Mahhi compared Love's behaviour to Priyanka's controversial stint on the show, leaving the contestants discussing the reference. As Bigg Boss 20 moves closer to its finale, tensions inside the house continue to surface. During the cage punishment task, Mahhi made a remark about Love, drawing a comparison between her behaviour and appearance and those of Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga. The remark came after a heated argument between Mahhi and Love. Later, while speaking to other housemates, Mahhi said that she had managed to silence Love with her one-line comment. Recalling the exchange, she said,“Abhi isne jo mujhe 10 hafte mein bola na, maine isko ek line mein tadpa diya. Isko bhi pata hoga Priyanka kaun hai.” However, Love appeared confused by the reference and asked her friends Kanika Mann and Gullu about Priyanka Jagga. She asked,“Priyanka kaun hai?” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij) Kanika Mann also seemed unsure about Mahhi's comparison and questioned whether Priyanka was known for her negative behaviour. She said,“Mujhe yeh baat samajh nahi aayi. Priyanka pe kya koi galat tag hai kya?” The conversation soon turned towards Priyanka's controversial journey on Bigg Boss 10, with the contestants recalling her time on the reality show. The ongoing discussion also caught Priyanka's attention. She reacted to it by resharing a fan-made video on social media, once again bringing her stint on the show into the spotlight.

Who is Priyanka Jagga?

For those unfamiliar with Priyanka Jagga, she participated in Bigg Boss 10, which followed a commoner-versus-celebrity format. However, her journey came to an end in December 2016 following a major argument with host Salman Khan. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman reprimanded Priyanka for making personal remarks about fellow contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi and others. The host also played clips of her comments during the episode. The argument eventually led Salman to ask Priyanka to leave the house. He also warned the channel that he would stop working with it if she was brought back for any of its shows. Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and is hosted by Salman Khan. The show is available on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors at 10:30 pm. (ANI)