New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Rising demand for memory chips from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry is contributing to higher component prices and weighing on smartphone demand in India, even as electronics manufacturers continue to report strong revenue growth, according to a sector update report by 360 ONE Capital. The brokerage noted that the strong revenue growth recorded by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies during the July-September quarter of FY27 masks relatively moderate growth in consumer electronics volumes, with higher component prices contributing to an increase in revenues. "Smartphone demand remained subdued amid sharp memory chip price inflation, with Dixon recording an 8% YoY decline in smartphone volumes despite strong revenue growth," the report said.

The combined revenue of six electronics manufacturing companies tracked by the brokerage grew 47.1 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter of FY27, with Dixon Technologies alone accounting for around 75 per cent of the incremental revenues. However, demand trends varied across different segments of the electronics manufacturing industry. While smartphone demand remained subdued and growth in cooling products was partly driven by higher prices, manufacturers catering to industrial and other non-consumer segments witnessed stronger demand. "In contrast, diversified EMS players continued to witness strong traction across industrial, automotive, railway, aerospace and semiconductor equipment, supported by new customer additions, increasing wallet share and export opportunities," the report said.

Apart from AI-led demand for memory chips, global electronic component shortages, elevated freight costs, geopolitical disruptions and adverse currency movements have affected component availability, procurement costs and production timelines. Higher inventory requirements and longer procurement cycles are also putting pressure on the working capital of electronics manufacturers. The combined operating profit of the six companies grew 15.8 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, significantly trailing revenue growth, while operating profit margins contracted to 4 per cent from 5 per cent a year ago. Aggregate adjusted net profit declined by 1.9 per cent.

Despite these challenges, the brokerage remained positive about the medium-term growth prospects of India's electronics manufacturing sector, supported by the reorganisation of global manufacturing supply chains, rising domestic consumption and local production of electronic components. "The sector is gradually transitioning from assembly-led manufacturing towards higher value-added manufacturing through backward integration into components, PCBs, ODM and semiconductor packaging," the report said. The brokerage noted that government initiatives to promote domestic electronics component manufacturing and semiconductor production are expected to accelerate domestic value addition and reduce dependence on imports. "While component shortages, elevated input costs and supply chain disruptions could weigh on near-term performance, the medium-term growth outlook remains intact," the report added. (ANI)