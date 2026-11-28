MENAFN - Asia Times) China's Dacheng Bay floating-bridge drills expose a sharp divide between coastal ingenuity and invasion math, pointing toward lower-cost island grabs and blockade coercion rather than a full-scale Taiwan assault.

This month, multiple media outlets reported that China is conducting a weeks-long amphibious landing exercise in Fujian province's Dacheng Bay, about 280 kilometers from Taiwan, using civilian vessels to assemble an 800-meter makeshift floating bridge to bring troops and heavy equipment ashore.

First spotted by geospatial firm ingeniSPACE and confirmed ongoing by an unnamed security official, the drill – appearing tied to the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) annual“All-Military Strategic Exercise” near Dongshan Island – involves eight civilian vessels – four barges, two semi-submersible ships, and two powered vessels – alongside four landing craft, smaller support boats and naval ships repeatedly forming and dismantling the causeway without purpose-built bridging gear.

IngeniSPACE Chief Operating Officer Jason Wang said the PLA was rehearsing low-signature logistics for First Island Chain contingencies and expanding potential landing sites, while noting radar jamming in the area. The security official said the exercise focused on quickly seizing small islands ahead of Saturday's Taiwanese local elections, without directly connecting it to the vote. The official also warned that barges would be“live targets” in wartime.

China called its training legitimate and reasonable, while Taiwan said it was weighing security implications as China refines coastal landing tactics, builds dual-use ships and expands naval and coast guard deployments across the Taiwan Strait.

Improvised floating causeways solve a far narrower operational problem than an all-out invasion: They compress warning times and expand landing options against lightly garrisoned or geographically isolated targets. Applied to Taiwan's outlying islands – Kinmen, Matsu and Dongyin – such small-scale landing tactics could neutralize forward observation posts that monitor southeastern Chinese ports and sea lanes where amphibious forces would stage.

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Eliminating those outposts would deprive Taiwan of forward sensors alongside long-range air-defense, anti-ship, and land-attack missiles and heavy artillery housed in hardened bunkers and tunnels that could strike staging areas around Xiamen and Fuzhou.

Equally important, capturing an outlying island offers China a calibrated rung on the escalation ladder during a maritime blockade. By pairing a limited island seizure with a blockade, China could demonstrate operational reach and pressure Taiwan into political concessions while sidestepping the attritional gamble of storming Taiwan's main island.

Beyond the Taiwan Strait, low-signature bridging and civilian landing craft could support rapid lodgments on small islands astride critical maritime chokepoints, such as Japan's Southwestern Islands straddling the Miyako Strait or the Philippines' Batanes Islands straddling the Bashi Channel. Seizing those positions could help the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) break into the Pacific to deter US and allied intervention or mount a two-pronged flanking maneuver against Taiwan from the north and south.

Even on Taiwan's main island, makeshift causeways fit secondary supporting thrusts far better than decisive main-force landings.

In a December 2023 article in the Korean Journal of Defense Analysis, Ashton Cho and his co-authors note that defense planners generally divide potential Taiwanese landing sites between primary beaches – such as Baodoucuo and Haihu near Taipei or Jianan and Xishu along the west coast, which are suited for major assault waves and pushes toward urban hubs – and smaller, secondary sites like Fulong, Toucheng, or Jialutang that offer tighter maneuver space for flanking or supporting thrusts.

Cho and his co-authors add that while improvised floating bridges or relocatable piers could widen offshore options, narrow spans and rugged terrain still constrain inland breakout.

Even as civilian landing craft expand over-the-shore options, relying on them in a contested Taiwan campaign introduces major operational friction. In a January 2026 report from the China Maritime Studies Institute (CMSI), Thomas Shugart and J. Michael Dahm note that civilian landing craft could boost over-the-shore assault and logistics capacity by landing vehicles directly onto beaches, yet unarmored civilian hulls in contested waters face severe risks from guided missiles, artillery, mortars and small drones.

Shugart and Dahm warn that a precision drone strike on a ramp or bow vehicle could trap onboard armor. The two analysts add that Taiwan's scarce, confined landing beaches risk severe traffic congestion, while narrow high-tide windows threaten to strand grounded hulls as stationary targets and physical obstacles for follow-on forces.

China's modular bridge concept faces similar single-point failures and sea-state limits. In an earlier March 2025 CMSI report, Shugart and Dahm argue that China's Shuiqiao specialized jack-up landing barges face steep operational and combat hurdles in a Taiwan landing, starting with narrow six-meter widths that restrict vehicles to a single column and cap offload rates.

Shugart and Dahm note that because the system links modular units into a continuous pier, damaging or destroying a single barge could disable the entire span. They point out that the structure is also vulnerable to surf-zone mines and attacks from land, air or sea, including explosive uncrewed surface vessels. The two analysts add that sea states above level three can complicate ship docking, while rapid offloading risks creating inland traffic bottlenecks across cramped beaches and mountainous routes under Taiwanese fire.

Those tactical bottlenecks interact directly with Taiwan's unforgiving geography, turning any coastal lodgment into an operational trap. In an August 2025 Stimson Center report, Dan Grazier and his co-authors contend that a Chinese landing operation against Taiwan would confront daunting obstacles, starting with crossing at least 128 kilometers of often rough, windy waters while exposed to surveillance, anti-ship missiles and uncrewed surface drones.

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Grazier and his co-authors point out that a surprise mobilization across the Taiwan Strait is unlikely, and Taiwan's few suitable landing beaches are backed by dense cities or wet rice paddies that trap tanks and funnel advancing columns onto confined, elevated roads vulnerable to ambushes and destroyed overpasses. They also note that beyond steep mountains and urban combat, China risks US and allied intervention, nuclear escalation, economic disruption, and heavy casualties.

That asymmetry between high invasion costs and lower-risk coercive alternatives shapes China's strategic calculus. In view of those deterrents, the 2026 US Annual Threat Assessment says China does not currently plan to invade Taiwan in 2027 and lacks a fixed unification timeline, though China insists unification is required for“national rejuvenation” by 2049 and prefers conditions short of conflict if possible.

According to the assessment, while the PLA makes steady but uneven progress on seizure and anti-intervention capabilities, China views an amphibious invasion as extremely challenging and perilous – especially if the US intervenes. The report adds that China will weigh military readiness, Taiwanese politics, and potential external intervention, as a conflict threatens trade, semiconductors, and global economic stability.

Ultimately, China's Dacheng Bay floating-bridge drills demonstrate growing tactical adaptability for peripheral island grabs, chokepoint maneuvers, and coercive pressure, yet compounding combat vulnerabilities, harsh terrain, and escalation risks keep a full-scale amphibious invasion prohibitively perilous.

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