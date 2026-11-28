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Russia has imposed a six-month restriction on buckwheat exports in an effort to maintain price stability and ensure sufficient supplies in its domestic food market.

The Russian government has adopted the relevant resolution.

The restriction will take effect 24 hours after the official publication of the decree and remain in force for six months. The measure is intended to limit the outflow of buckwheat from the domestic market and help maintain a stable balance between supply and demand.

Under the decision, exports to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be exempt from the restrictions. Supplies delivered as humanitarian assistance or under intergovernmental agreements will also be permitted.

Buckwheat is an important food commodity in Russia and is widely used in household consumption and food production. Export restrictions are among the measures governments can use to protect domestic availability and limit potential price pressures.

The six-month period will allow the authorities to monitor the domestic market and assess supply conditions while the restrictions remain in force.