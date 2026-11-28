MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy struck an apartment building in the Saltivskyi district with a drone," Terekhov wrote.

He said no information about casualties had been received at the time.

"A drone strike on a nine-story residential building in the Kyivskyi district has been recorded," Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote.

According to preliminary information, the drone hit the building at the level of the eighth and ninth floors.

Information about possible casualties and the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Syniehubov said all emergency services were operating in an enhanced mode.

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He later added that one person had suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the strike on the Kyivskyi district. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.

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