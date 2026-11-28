MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 28 (Petra) – Jordan will host the inaugural edition of the "R10 Experience" footvolley tournament at the Dead Sea Corniche on December 11–12, featuring Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho alongside 16 players from Brazil.

Organized in cooperation with Ronaldinho's team, the Dead Sea event marks the Middle East and North Africa debut of the tournament, whose name combines Ronaldinho's first initial with his iconic No. 10 jersey.







Alongside the matches, the two-day festival will feature food tasting corners, live Jordanian folk performances, and family entertainment activities along the corniche.

Youth from the Jordan Valley and several governorates across the Kingdom will also join training sessions on the tournament court with Ronaldinho and the Brazilian players, in coordination with local schools and clubs, to learn footvolley skills on the sand.

In a video message addressed to Jordanians, Ronaldinho confirmed he will return to the Kingdom accompanied by his entire team to take part in the tournament bearing his name.

Combining skills from football and beach volleyball, footvolley originated on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach in the 1960s when Brazilian footballer Octavio de Moraes and his teammates began playing ball over a sand net using their feet and heads. In 2023, Ronaldinho participated in the "R10 Challenge" exhibition match during a leg of the Brazilian Footvolley Championship in Sao Paulo.

The tournament builds on October's Jordan MMA Week, which featured open workouts at the Dead Sea beach and "DF UNCAGED" bouts at Amman's Roman Theater attended by Ronaldinho, continuing organizers' efforts to pair sporting events with Jordan's tourist landmarks and promote the Dead Sea to audiences in Brazil and the region.

//Petra// AA