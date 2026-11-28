MENAFN - GetNews)Most people who call us have never set foot in a criminal courtroom. They fear losing their job, their children, or their freedom, and they want to know what happens next. We give straight answers from the very first call. An assault charge is not a conviction, and every case has facts that deserve a hard look. Our job is to protect each client's rights and fight for the strongest result the evidence allows, Friedberg LLP is a Toronto-based criminal defence law firm established in 2002. Its lawyers handle assault charges and other criminal matters across Ontario, offering 24/7 legal support, court representation and defence services from bail hearings through trials and appeals.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Nov. 28, 2026 - Caramanna, Friedberg LLP is a criminal defence law firm based at 700 Bay Street in downtown Toronto. Since 2002, the firm has defended people facing criminal charges in every level of court in Ontario. A charge can come out of nowhere. One heated argument, one bad night or one accusation can put a job, a family and a clean record on the line within hours. The firm takes calls 24/7, so people who have just been arrested or released with strict conditions can speak to a lawyer when fear feels heaviest.

The firm's Toronto criminal lawyers handle criminal matters from the first bail hearing through trial and appeal. Assault cases form a large share of this work. The team defends people accused of simple assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, domestic assault, sexual assault and assaulting a peace officer. Each of these charges can bring jail time, a criminal record, no-contact orders and limits on travel or work. The lawyers review police evidence, test the Crown's case, and look closely for Charter breaches that may change how a case ends. Clients get a clear plan for their case and regular updates as it moves forward.

"Most people who call us have never set foot in a criminal courtroom. They fear losing their job, their children, or their freedom, and they want to know what happens next. We give straight answers from the very first call. An assault charge is not a conviction, and every case has facts that deserve a hard look. Our job is to protect each client's rights and fight for the strongest result the evidence allows," a member of the firm's leadership team said.

The first few days after an arrest often shape everything that follows. What a person says to police, what bail conditions they agree to and who they contact can all affect the defence later. Early advice helps people avoid mistakes that are hard to undo. The firm's lawyers appear in courthouses across the Greater Toronto Area and the rest of Ontario. The firm also shares reported cases, videos and plain-language blog posts on bail, Charter rights and court procedure, so people can understand the process before they walk into court. Waiting months for a court date can wear people down, especially when a career or a family relationship depends on the result. Speaking to a lawyer early gives people a clearer view of their options and a real voice in shaping their defence.

About Caramanna, Friedberg LLP

Caramanna, Friedberg LLP is a Toronto criminal defence firm founded in 2002 by Salvatore Caramanna and Matthew Friedberg. The firm provides Toronto assault lawyer services for every type of assault charge, along with defence for impaired driving, theft, Highway Traffic Act offences and professional regulation matters. Its lawyers represent clients in all Ontario courts and can be reached by phone 24/7 for urgent help after an arrest or charge. The downtown office at 700 Bay Street sits a short walk from Toronto's main criminal courthouses.

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