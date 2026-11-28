MENAFN - GetNews)What would you change if your annual carbon budget were just two tonnes?

For a group of young game designers in Shanghai, this question inspired 2Tons, an original game exploring how everyday choices shape individual carbon footprints. Their hand-drawn design travelled thousands of kilometres to the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), where it was exhibited alongside creative works by young people from countries including Mongolia, Thailand and Nigeria.

Behind these creations is SDG Hero, a global gamified education initiative launched in 2021 by Boke Foundation and Boke Technology, which transforms the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into interactive learning experiences.

When Young People Become Game Designers

Rather than simply teaching children about sustainability, SDG Hero invites them to become creators and problem-solvers. Through collaborative gameplay, participants explore environmental challenges, discuss possible solutions and develop original game prototypes.

Among the works showcased at COP31 was Gobi Guardians, a board game designed by Mongolian students to explore desertification and ecosystem restoration. Drawing on their understanding of the local environment, the students created a game in which players collect resources, make decisions and work to restore ecosystems. Boke Foundation is now supporting its development into a reusable educational resource.

Other exhibited works addressed marine conservation, personal carbon footprints, sustainable community development and resource reuse, illustrating how a shared educational approach can generate locally relevant ideas. International visitors also left handwritten messages of encouragement in a collaborative guestbook.

Turning Climate Dialogue into Learning Experiences

SDG Hero was featured across four side events at COP31, three of which were organised by Boke Foundation.

On November 17, at the Asia Climate Solutions Pavilion, Yuqin Lin, Director of Global Partnerships at Boke Foundation, shared the programme's experience in adapting game-based education across cultures.

On November 18, Boke Foundation and The Climate Voice Network jointly organised“Advancing Climate Education and Empowerment for the Next Generation” at the Beijing Institute of Technology Pavilion. Yinan Kuang, Director of Global Operation at Boke Foundation, represented the foundation in the panel discussion, sharing SDG Hero's experience in empowering young people through game-based climate education.

Yuqin Lin at the Asia Climate Solutions Pavilion.

On November 19, foundation representative Han Yang joined a panel discussion on climate education and public advocacy for low-carbon development and climate resilience at the China Pavilion. Later that day, a two-hour SDG Hero workshop at the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC) Pavilion dedicated 90 minutes to hands-on gameplay, allowing international educators and young participants to experience the methodology firsthand.

A Global Approach with Local Relevance

According to Boke Foundation, SDG Hero has engaged more than 100,000 young people across over 70 countries, trained and certified over 2,500 facilitators known as Game Masters, and established a network of more than 300 partner organisations.

Through free educational resources and facilitator training, the initiative enables local educators to adapt game-based learning to their communities. Its animated educational series has also been included in the resource library of the International Centre for UNESCO ASPnet.

The experience showcased at COP31 illustrates how climate education can extend beyond knowledge-sharing. By giving young people the opportunity to design games around issues they understand and care about, SDG Hero is helping them become not only learners, but also creators of educational experiences that can inspire others.

Photos courtesy of Boke Foundation.

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