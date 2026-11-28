MENAFN - GetNews) The menswear brand combines holiday deals, versatile winter styles, and added shopping confidence for U.S. and European customers.

NEW YORK, NY - Nov. 28, 2026 - Global menswear brand COOFANDY is celebrating Black Friday and Cyber Monday with up to 50% off selected styles through November 30. Alongside its holiday deals, the brand has teamed up with Seel to introduce a "Shop Worry-Free" collaboration, bringing added peace of mind to eligible online purchases.

Holiday Essentials for Every Occasion

Under its seasonal theme, "Dress the Moments That Matter," COOFANDY highlights versatile menswear for winter gatherings, holiday parties, and everyday comfort.

For cozy days, the Men's Turtleneck Sweater and Quarter-Zip Pullover offer easy layering options. The Men's Flannel Shirt brings a relaxed touch to family gatherings, while the Men's Tuxedo Jacket adds festive flair to holiday celebrations.

Shoppers can explore Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers across COOFANDY's official website and Amazon, alongside additional website rewards and seasonal giveaways.

COOFANDY and Seel Bring More Confidence to Holiday Shopping

Adding to the holiday celebration, COOFANDY has partnered with Seel to introduce its "Shop Worry-Free" initiative, designed to make online shopping more reassuring for U.S. and European customers.

The collaboration is also featured on digital billboards in New York's Times Square, showcasing the brands' shared focus on shopping confidence. Eligible customers can access Seel's Worry-Free Purchase protection, subject to applicable coverage terms.

With holiday deals ending November 30, COOFANDY invites shoppers to refresh their wardrobes and discover gifts for the season ahead.

Explore the offers at COOFANDY.

About COOFANDY

Founded in 2015, COOFANDY is a global menswear brand ranked No. 1 in three Amazon U.S. menswear categories (Similarweb Retail Intelligence, April–September 2026). The brand has served over 9.5 million Amazon U.S. customers.