MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday accused the Kerala government of going soft on former MLA Madhusudhanan, who allegedly made a provocative speech calling for political killings in Kannur, saying only minor and bailable charges had been slapped against him.

BJP national executive member P.K. Krishnadas on Saturday alleged that the action exposed an unholy nexus between the Congress and the CPI(M).

He said the speech amounted to an open challenge to the country's judicial system and an attempt to undermine the rule of law.

Krishnadas said Madhusudhanan had openly called for turning the entire Kannur district into a killing field.

Despite the seriousness of the remarks, the police had registered the case under Sections 351, 352 and 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carried relatively minor punishments and were bailable at the police station itself, he said.

The BJP leader demanded that Section 55 of the BNS should also be invoked against the former MLA.

Krishnadas alleged that Madhusudhanan had claimed that the CPI(M) had its own judicial system and that the party would decide who should be punished and carry out the punishment.

"Even if a court acquits someone, we will kill those whom we want to," was the message conveyed through his speech, Krishnadas alleged.

He said the most disturbing part of the speech was Madhusudhanan's alleged admission that several murders committed in Kannur in the past had taken place with the knowledge of the CPI(M).

The BJP leader demanded that the former MLA be questioned about the statement and that the alleged conspiracy behind the killings be investigated.

His interrogation could help unravel several political murders in Kannur, he said.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had promised strong action for the speech, and the Kerala Police was asked to do the needful.

He also asked the former CPI M MLA to withdraw his speech.