MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 28 (IANS) China's involvement in conflicts across the globe is raising uncomfortable questions about the use of its satellite networks, surveillance technology and strategic partnerships, even as Beijing maintains that it stands outside these conflicts, a report has stated.

The most dangerous participant in a war may not necessarily be the country firing missiles, launching drones or sending terrorists across borders, but the one providing the intelligence that makes such operations possible, wrote Sergio Restelli, an Italian political advisor, author and geopolitical expert, in 'The Times of Israel'.

Citing investigations, Restelli said that Chinese satellites conducted manoeuvres over Pahalgam in the days preceding the April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists gunned down 26 innocent tourists after identifying their religion.

Six days before the attack, one satellite doubled the frequency of its passes over Pahalgam. Two other satellites modified their orbits on the day of the killings, although the changes occurred after the attack, he noted.

“The findings do not establish that China participated in the massacre or provided intelligence to its perpetrators. They do, however, raise a question that cannot be dismissed simply because the evidence remains circumstantial. Why was Chinese surveillance activity concentrated over an area that would shortly become the scene of a major terrorist attack? Were the Chinese aware of plans by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups to attack India? Did it provide the data at the request of the Pakistani Intelligence Services?” Restelli questioned.

He further stated that the issue becomes more concerning when viewed in the context of China's intelligence ties with Pakistan and Iran.

“During the military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025, senior Indian military officials alleged that Beijing had supplied Islamabad with real-time intelligence. Lieutenant General Rahul Singh described Chinese assistance that reportedly allowed Pakistan to monitor Indian military movements. India's then Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, subsequently cautioned that the extent of Chinese state involvement could not be established. By August 2026, he was explicitly warning against confusing access to satellite imagery with proof of intelligence assistance,” the expert said.

Highlighting that the allegations surrounding Pahalgam are part of a broader pattern, Restelli cited a September 2026 report by The Wall Street Journal, which reportedly said that US officials had linked Chinese satellite imagery to an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base on July 17.

“According to the account, Chinese entities supplied high-quality images of the installation both before and after the attack, which killed three American personnel. It is also plausible that Houthis receive precision data from China, whether directly, through deniable intermediaries or Iran, is the question,” he mentioned.

Restelli stated that the presence of Chinese-made weapons has also been documented in Hamas's arsenal. Citing a 2025 analysis by Israel's Institute for National Security Studies, which examined findings from a British parliamentary report, he pointed to the identification of Chinese-made firearms and anti-tank weapons among those associated with the October 7 attacks.

“Crucially, the same analysis indicated that weapons had circulated through conflict zones such as Libya and Iraq, with as usual no demonstrated direct supply route from China to Gaza. No smoking gun. Deniability,” Restelli added.