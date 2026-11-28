MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 28 (IANS) Round-up story Ending days of uncertainty, heightened religious tensions and an intense legal battle, the sacred Karthigai Deepam was lit at around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Deepathoon atop the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

The ceremony, conducted under the supervision of retired High Court judges and the protection of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), marked a significant development in the controversy that has triggered a confrontation involving the Tamil Nadu government, the judiciary, political parties and Hindu organisations.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the foothills despite rain to witness the lighting of the sacred lamp at the hilltop stone pillar, which has been at the centre of a prolonged dispute over religious customs and traditional worship practices.

The lighting of the lamp was greeted with celebrations and devotional chants of 'Arohara', even as CRPF personnel maintained tight security across the hill.

Security arrangements were substantially strengthened following the Supreme Court's intervention, with additional contingents of central security personnel deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Supreme Court had appointed former Madras High Court judges Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban as receivers after suspending the temple's board of trustees on Friday.

A 13-member committee comprising the retired judges, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna, senior police and CRPF officials and temple representatives was constituted to oversee the ceremony.

Tension prevailed briefly ahead of the lamp-lighting ceremony when members of Hindu organisations raised slogans opposing the District Collector's presence at the venue.

Security personnel intervened to regulate the gathering and ensure the smooth conduct of the religious ceremony.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Justice Vaidyanathan expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said the committee would proceed in accordance with further directions from the Supreme Court.

The controversy escalated after the Tamil Nadu government and temple authorities failed to implement the Supreme Court's November 20 interim order permitting the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon as a one-time arrangement.

During the Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, temple authorities lit the sacred lamp at the customary Uchipillaiyar Deepa Mandapam but did not light it at the disputed stone pillar.

Hearing contempt petitions on Friday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi expressed serious displeasure over the non-compliance with its earlier directions.

The court issued contempt notices to 15 persons, including senior Tamil Nadu government officials, police officers, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials and temple trustees.

The state authorities, however, maintained that arrangements had been made to implement the earlier directive and argued that administrative lapses should not be construed as wilful disobedience.

The developments triggered sharp political reactions across Tamil Nadu, with political parties taking divergent positions on the judicial intervention.

The BJP and several Hindu organisations welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention, describing the lighting of the lamp as a victory for devotees of Lord Murugan.

DMK president and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticised the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government over its handling of the controversy.

Meanwhile, the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi organised a demonstration in Chennai on Saturday, calling for the protection of religious harmony and people's unity.

CPI(M) State secretary P. Shanmugam urged the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Chief Justice of India seeking the transfer of the matter to a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also expressed serious concern over the judicial directions, emphasising the need to protect religious harmony and the peaceful coexistence of different communities.

Tirupparankundram, revered as the first of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, attracts devotees from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States. The presence of the centuries-old Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah on the same hill has added religious and historical sensitivities to the dispute.

Although Saturday's lamp-lighting ceremony ensured compliance with the immediate directions of the Supreme Court, the larger questions concerning religious traditions, property rights, temple administration and the pending contempt proceedings remain unresolved.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up the matter again on December 15.