MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) Police arrested 10 people after raiding a birthday party at a resort in the Shrikrishnapuri area of Patna, where alcohol was allegedly being consumed, and female dancers had been hired to perform.

The raid was conducted at a resort near Gate No. 31 following a tip-off that people with criminal backgrounds had gathered there with alcohol and weapons for the party.

Police teams from Shrikrishnapuri, Buddha Colony and Patliputra police stations jointly carried out the operation and cordoned off the resort before searching the premises.

During the raid, four bottles of liquor of different brands and two weapons were recovered.

Police said the licences for both weapons were checked and found to be valid.

According to the police, breathalyser tests confirmed that 10 people at the party were under the influence of alcohol.

One of the two female dancers present at the venue was also found to be intoxicated.

The investigation revealed that the party was organised to celebrate the birthday of a man identified as Raju Kumar, who had invited several guests.

Two female dancers had also been engaged for the event.

Police said some attendees allegedly tried to flee when the teams arrived, but they were apprehended.

Further legal proceedings are underway against those found violating the law.

The operation was conducted in the presence of Secretariat Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-2) Saket Kumar.

Confirming the raid, SDPO-2 Saket Kumar said police had received information about a birthday celebration at a resort under the Shrikrishnapuri police station area, where liquor was allegedly being consumed.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the gathering and determine the role of those present.

The recovery of liquor and the presence of intoxicated guests prompted further scrutiny of the event, while the validity of the recovered weapon licences was also verified during the operation.