MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) Amid growing differences within the AIADMK over the proposed reunification of the party, general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has expelled six functionaries from Coimbatore for allegedly violating party discipline.

The disciplinary action assumes political significance as those expelled are reportedly supporters of former minister and Thondamuthur MLA S.P. Velumani, who recently advocated the return of several expelled leaders to strengthen the organisation ahead of the upcoming Assembly by-elections.

In a statement issued on November 27, Palaniswami announced that the six functionaries had been removed from all party positions, including primary membership, with immediate effect. He said their activities were contrary to the party's policies, principles and bylaws, undermined organisational discipline and brought disrepute to the AIADMK.

Those expelled include Coimbatore Suburban Central district IT wing joint secretary M.R. Sabari Vikram, Kurichi area IT wing secretary R. Sureshkumar Das, P. Venugopal and J. Bharathkumar of Podanur, former Sundarapuram 98th ward secretary A. Sekar and G. Prabhakaran of Kuniyamuthur.

Palaniswami also instructed party cadres not to maintain any contact with the expelled functionaries. The six members had reportedly expressed views critical of Palaniswami on social media following his public exchange with Velumani over the reunification of the AIADMK.

The expulsions came two days after the party leadership issued a directive requiring members to obtain the general secretary's prior approval before making statements to the media or posting views on social media.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore airport on November 21, Palaniswami had dismissed Velumani's suggestion to bring back expelled leaders, including V.K. Sasikala, describing the former minister as merely one among the party's two crore members. Responding a day later, Velumani thanked Palaniswami for recognising him as one of the party's workers, while reminding him that grassroots cadres had elevated him to the position of general secretary.

Velumani maintained that his appeal for unity reflected the aspirations of ordinary party workers. He also recalled that several former AIADMK leaders, including Sasikala, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, O. Panneerselvam, R. Vaithilingam, K. Sengottaiyan and J.C.D. Prabhakar had previously expressed willingness to remain in or return to the organisation.

The latest disciplinary action has brought internal differences within the AIADMK into sharper focus, raising questions about organisational unity and the leadership's approach towards reconciliation ahead of the forthcoming Assembly by-elections.