MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 28 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government following the death of a 55-year-old man who allegedly fell into an open drain on Court Road in Mansa, claiming that the incident exposed the failure of the state's emergency healthcare infrastructure.

The deceased, identified as Nikka Singh, reportedly died after falling into the drain.

Despite repeated calls to the 108 ambulance helpline by family members and passersby, an ambulance allegedly failed to reach the spot even after a wait of nearly one-and-a-half hours.

In the absence of emergency assistance, the family was forced to transport Singh's body to the Civil Hospital on a handcart attached to a motorcycle, a scene that drew sharp criticism from Dhillon.

Taking a strong exception to the incident, Dhillon said it exposed the reality of the AAP government's much-publicised 'Sehat Kranti' (Health Revolution), alleging that emergency medical services in Punjab had deteriorated significantly.

He said even a police official present at the scene had dialled the 108 ambulance helpline, but no ambulance arrived.

Describing the incident as a reflection of the collapse of emergency healthcare services, Dhillon questioned the government's priorities.

“While the government spends crores of rupees on advertisements promoting its Health Revolution across the country, people are unable to access even basic emergency services when they need them most,” he said.

Dhillon alleged that ambulance services in rural and semi-urban areas of Punjab were in a poor state, with several districts facing a shortage of vehicles, many ambulances lying out of order and inadequate staff to operate the services.

He said the sight of a bereaved family transporting the body of a loved one on a handcart was deeply distressing and a matter of shame for the government.

Accusing the Mann government of focusing more on publicity than public welfare, Dhillon demanded that funds being spent on advertisements be redirected towards strengthening ambulance services and emergency healthcare infrastructure.

He also called for a high-level inquiry into the Mansa incident and demanded compensation for the bereaved family. Dhillon said the government must ensure accountability and take urgent steps to prevent such incidents from recurring.