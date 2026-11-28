MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Indian Railways on Saturday said it has achieved a major breakthrough in the Sivok-Rangpo New Line Railway Project in Sikkim with the completion of excavation work in Tunnel No. 10, the longest tunnel on the route.

The breakthrough in this 5.3-km-long tunnel marks the completion of excavation in all 14 tunnels of the project and brings Sikkim a step closer to its first railway connectivity, said an official statement.

Once operational, the Sivok-Rangpo railway line will provide direct railway connectivity to Sikkim. It will offer residents and tourists a safer, faster, and more reliable alternative to National Highway 10.

The rail link is also expected to facilitate the movement of essential goods, provide local businesses with better access to markets, and give a boost to tourism in the state.

With a total length of 5.3 km, Tunnel No. 10 is the longest of the 14 tunnels in the project.

Its excavation was carried out from both ends and through two access tunnels.

With the two excavation fronts now joined, the excavation work has been successfully completed. The remaining activities, including tunnel lining, track laying and installation of essential railway safety systems, will now progress, the statement said.

The 45-km Sivok-Rangpo broad-gauge new line project passes through Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in West Bengal and Pakyong district in Sikkim.

Traversing geographically challenging Himalayan mountainous terrain, the railway line comprises 14 tunnels, accounting for approximately 86 per cent of the total route length.

The project also includes 23 bridges and will serve the stations of Sivok, Riyang, Melli and Rangpo, along with an underground halt at Teesta Bazaar. At Sivok, the line will connect with the existing New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar railway route, linking Sikkim to the national railway network.

The Sivok–Rangpo New Railway Line Project is a significant initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity in Sikkim and the Northeast region.

-IANS

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