MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday took a sharp jibe at the Nationalist Congress Party- Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) Chief Sharad Pawar following the latter's decision to back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the Delimitation Bill.

In a social media post, the MNS Chief suggested that the move was part of a pre-planned political strategy rather than a sudden shift.

The development comes amid intense national debate over the Delimitation (Constituency Reorganisation) Bill, for which the Central government has convened a special session of Parliament.

Sharad Pawar's faction broke ranks with the Opposition INDIA bloc to support the NDA on this legislation, drawing widespread criticism from several political quarters.

Reacting to the political realignment on Facebook, Raj Thackeray recalled his past predictions regarding the split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"When one team of the NCP split and moved towards the BJP on July 2, 2023, I had spoken about this," Thackeray said in a social media post.

"For the next three years, both factions of the NCP staged a convincing charade of conflict; and now, just as I had predicted, another faction is on the move-seeking to climb the rungs of power. I once remarked that this is all part of Pawar's 'Jantar Mantar'. Something only a very few people truly understand. Anyway," the MNS Chief remarked.

"Of course, for the next three years, both NCP factions put on a proper act of fighting each other, and just as I had said, the second team has now set out in the pursuit of power."

Thackeray characterised Maharashtra's current political climate as a "muddy mess" and questioning whether voters will put an end to such power-driven politics in upcoming elections.

Uploading his social media statement posted on July 2, 2023, Raj Thackeray drew a comparison between the day's political events and the character 'Digu Tipnis' from the final scene of the classic Marathi film 'Sinhasan'.

Raj Thackeray said that Sharad Pawar wanted to shed the burden of Uddhav Thackeray, and the "first act" of that plan unfolded today.

He added that the "first team" of Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has departed toward power, predicting that the second team will eventually follow suit to join the corridors of power.

Commenting on the ruling NDA alliance in Maharashtra, Thackeray noted that the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was already uncomfortable with the "unrealistic" importance being given to Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde, and the currency developments have provided an effortless antidote to that situation.

Expressing deep anguish, the MNS Chief lamented that a state (Maharashtra) that once enlightened the nation has seen its politics stoop to such a low level.

He said that the image being projected to the country is one of political mire, expressing fear over what lies ahead for Maharashtra.

Concluding his statement, Raj Thackeray questioned whether these games for the throne of power will continue unchecked because politicians take the alertness and tolerance of Maharashtra's citizens for granted, or if the public will put a stop to this "disgusting politics of power" in the upcoming elections.