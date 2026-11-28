MENAFN - IANS) Chhota Udepur, Nov 28 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday reviewed the progress of development projects and public welfare schemes in Chhota Udepur district, with a focus on education, healthcare, irrigation and infrastructure in remote tribal areas.

He also visited Moti Chikhlod Primary School in Kawant taluka, where he shared a meal with students and sought feedback on the quality of food being served.

The review meeting was held at Kadipani GMDC in Kawant taluka in the presence of senior district officials.

The district administration presented an overview of Chhota Udepur's geographical, social and economic profile and the progress of various departmental programmes.

Sanghavi reviewed the functioning of departments, including education, health, agriculture, irrigation and forest, as well as the Tribal Development Department's 'Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana' and schemes aimed at improving educational opportunities for tribal students.

He appreciated initiatives such as 'Administration at Your Doorstep' and 'Empowered Daughter – Collector in Classroom'.

Discussions were also held on proposed projects, including a district-level sports complex and a medical college under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Deputy Chief Minister provided guidance to officials on these projects. Earlier, at Moti Chikhlod Primary School, Sanghavi joined students for a meal comprising pulao, dhebra, vegetable curry and salad, in accordance with the school's prescribed menu.

He interacted with the children to obtain feedback on the food arrangements and its quality. The meal began with the school prayer, following the institution's tradition.

Moti Chikhlod sarpanch Parvati Bhagwan Rathwa also joined the Deputy Chief Minister and students.

Sanghavi also interacted with parents and villagers present at the school and sought their feedback on the institution's educational activities and overall functioning.

District Panchayat president Upendrabhai Rathwa, Rajya Sabha MP Mukeshbhai Rathwa, District Collector Gargi Jain, District Development Officer Omkar Shinde, Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Shaikh, Deputy Conservator of Forests Rupak Solanki and senior officials from various departments attended the review meeting.