MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) The Union Cabinet's decision to approve a delimitation proposal with a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats raises serious concerns about India's democracy, federalism and equitable political representation, stated Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday.

In a statement, he questioned why exactly 50 per cent? What is its scientific, demographic or constitutional justification? Why is the Union Government rushing through a constitutional reform of such magnitude without convening an all-party meeting or consulting States through the Inter-State Council?

The timing and methodology of this exercise raise legitimate concerns about whether the BJP is seeking electoral advantage through changes to India's electoral architecture rather than securing a renewed mandate through governance and performance, he criticised.

Under the proposed formula, Uttar Pradesh's representation would increase from 80 to 120 seats, while Karnataka's would increase from 28 to 42. Although proportional representation remains unchanged, the numerical gap widens from 52 to 78 seats, he noted.

The proposal perpetuates existing disparities, while freezing the representation ratio until 2051 merely postpones the larger constitutional challenge, he stated.

"The reported decision to protect the existing proportional representation of States until 2051 is a recognition of the legitimate concerns raised by southern States.

However, postponing a constitutional challenge is not the same as resolving it. India needs a durable and principled framework that safeguards federal equity beyond arbitrary deadlines and ensures that States are not disadvantaged for successfully implementing national development objectives," Parameshwara said.

Hr further said, "I endorse Rahul Gandhi's concern that the BJP's proposed delimitation exercise is an attempt to redraw India's political and electoral map, with far-reaching implications for the political representation and identity of States like Karnataka."

The implications of the proposed delimitation extend far beyond the distribution of seats among States. It could deepen existing divides between urban and rural areas, tribal and non-tribal regions, and developed and backward regions, he underlined.

Has the BJP-led Union Government assessed these consequences, or is the exercise being driven by electoral considerations and the consolidation of its traditional vote base? The Union Government must demonstrate that the proposed framework will not marginalise historically underrepresented communities or weaken their political voice, he urged.