MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 28 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) led a discussion among multiple law enforcement agencies on implementation of the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–2029), with a shift from a seizure-centric to network-centric approach, an official said on Saturday.

Issues like 360-degree investigations and a whole-of-government approach to dismantle drug trafficking networks, identification and dismantling of drug cartels, financial investigations and effective use of PITNDPS were also in focus at the quarterly state-level Joint Co-ordination Committee (JCC) Meeting for Jammu & Kashmir that was convened in Jammu, the official said in a statement.

The meeting was called to further enhance inter-agency coordination to combat drug trafficking.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Deputy Director General, NCB (North Western Region) & IG Crime, J&K and witnessed participation from ED, NIA, R&AW, DRI, BSF, RPF, ANTF, SIB and Drug Control Department.

Key focus areas at the meeting included implementation of the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–2029), with a shift from a seizure-centric to network-centric approach, 360-degree investigations & Whole-of-Government approach to dismantle drug trafficking networks, identification & dismantling of drug cartels, financial investigations & effective use of PITNDPS.

Deliberations also covered formulation of Model ANTF, identification of 50 priority network-centric cases, extradition of narco-fugitives, tackling narco-terror and cross-border linkages & dissemination of RFIs on clandestine drug labs. Three network-centric cases were also presented by ANTF/J&K Police during the meeting, the statement said.

Earlier this month, the third Quarterly State-Level Joint Co-ordination Committee (JCC) meeting for Assam was organised by the NCB Deputy Director General (North Eastern Region).

"The meeting was convened at Police Headquarters in Guwahati to further strengthen inter-agency coordination and enhance collective efforts to effectively address emerging narcotics threats," an NCB official said in a post on social media platform X.

Discussions during the meeting focused on Assam's narcotics scenario, emerging trafficking routes, operational challenges and significant NDPS cases, with emphasis on adopting a network-centric approach to dismantle entire drug trafficking networks, the official added.